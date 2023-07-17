The Impact of Technology on Education: Advantages and Challenges

Technology has a great impact on the life of students and all aspects of the world. The life of people is influenced by all means due to the intelligence of technology in every walk of our life. In general, we can consider technology as a basic element of a civilized and innovative society even for education it also has influenced the career of educationists and students. One cannot contradict the impact of technology on education because of countless discoveries of software and techniques in the field of education with the help of technology.

According to different research, a majority of teachers recognise the impact of technology in education. The process of learning get accelerates with the assistance of technology. The reason for including technology in the educational field is to make the students learn new and diverse things through which they can facilitate their lives. Whenever we talk about innovation we cannot ignore the term of technology. We can get the influence and the significant role of technology in the education from Covid-19 pandemic when the educational system of the whole world got shifted to digital classes on different meeting sessions.

What is the significance of technology?

In education technology has a great impact throughout the world. The students can get manifold resources with motivations in research conduction with the help of technology. Education gets easier for students because of the indulgence of technology in it. The system of education was impacted by the new technology explosion which is shifted by tectonic in the teaching method and process that took place in school. A lot of enthusiasts of the technology believe that the amendments to the educational system may move ahead because of the astounding growth in versatile inventions. In addition, these inventions unceasingly get amended the existing professional description. In this way, many individuals have the perception of restricting classical educational classrooms to prepare for a complete and particular future.

The old methods utilised by the educational system could not make the learners attain the learning developments due to that they always try to upgrade their teaching and learning methods. With the passage of time, learning and teaching methods get influenced by technology. Apart from the advent of technology in the field of education, there are some challenges and advantages which the people associated with education have to face. Let’s have a glance at them:

Advantages and Challenges of Technology on Education

Innovative classrooms are prepared by adding many steps in the learning evaluation. Here are some advantages of technology in education:

Technology makes students motivated

Several students don’t adore going to school regularly because it takes their travel time and the time of getting prepares to go to school. With the help of digital classrooms, students don’t need to waste their time they direct start their learning and take their classes. Technology can make the students find the answer to their queries regarding the topic studied in the classroom. With the help of technology, students can understand difficult topics with easy methods of video tutorials. These all perks make them stay motivated by learning through technology.

Technology connects parents to teachers

Before the advent of Technology and education, parents and teachers only can meet with each other to talk about the progress of their child in parent-teacher meetings. These parent-teacher meetings used to hold on particular 2 to 3 occasions in a year due to which they could not collaborate with each other to provide students a good facility and environment of learning. Technology can make teachers get to connect with the parents to tell their parents about their daily activities and their vulnerability is of learning. In this way, the improvement can be seen in the attributes of students regarding learning within a few days.

Technology prepares students for future

Many different medicine providers restrict students to spend their great time on the screen whereas in future they have to spend their major time watching the screen. So, by including technology in education, we can make learners get prepared for their future. Even the students who are not aware of the technology used have to face difficulties in their careers.

Students can learn vocational skills

There are many regions of the world where students after face poverty that they could not get an education and they prefer to get vocational skills from which they can bear their expenses. With the help of online vocational skills learning students of any age can make themselves prepare to earn a good amount of money without wasting their travel expenses. In addition, students can save time on travel by learning vocational skills online.

Technology boosts collaboration

Students sustain very minimum information in their mind which they got from their teachers in Classroom lectures. Even in the most interactive lessons the student only learns 20% of the teaching of lectures in the class. After teaching a particular topic when the teacher allows students to get a group discussion on this their inculcating percentage can be increased. While using Technology tools the students can work in collaboration. Students can practice what they have learnt in their class through technology for instance by recording class lectures.

With the versatile advantages of technology in education there are some drawbacks which are influencing the attributes of students. Here are some challenges of technology in education:

Students can get distracted by technology

The permission of using technological gadgets in the classrooms can make a reason of distraction for students. Students can play games and visit unnecessary sites while study time due to which their results can be affected. Therefore, the use of technology should be limited while studying.

Students could not differentiate between authentic and unauthentic resources

While taking help from technology at the time of study students can get the wrong information on the topic. Although there is both kind of accurate and inaccurate information present on the internet and students are not mature enough to get the idea of reliable resources. Therefore, technology becomes a challenge in such a situation.

The use of technology in education is not affordable for all

In many educational institutes, they ask the students to get their own gadgets for taking classes. In addition, these gadgets are not affordable for their parents which obstructs their ability of learning.

Technology cannot replace the teachers

The people who are extremists on technology and consider that only online learning can be enough for their children are wrong. Every student needs a teacher and the online instructor could not clear the concepts of the students regarding a complex topic of the subject.

Technology while learning can cause medical issues

According to medical science excessive usage of technology has become the reason for medical illness. Many people are facing the issues like eyesight vulnerability, neck muscle pain, brain disease, etc. therefore the use of technology should be in limit for the good health of the students.

Conclusion

All in all, we cannot deny the perquisites of technology in education but its usage should be in an appropriate way under the supervision of the teachers for students. Despite the benefits, there are some challenges which students have to face because of technology usage excessively. Hence, The Impact of Technology on Education has some advantages and some challenges, the educational institutes need to use technology in a moderate amount. In this way, we can utilise technology appropriately.