How to Waterfall Chase Tennessee

Do you love waterfalls? Have you spent time chasing waterfalls in Tennessee or dreaming of the day you can visit to see them all? Set yourself up for waterfall-chasing success with these helpful tips!

When people chase waterfalls it's a common practice to start with popular, well-known waterfalls. This is good practice! Not only does it get you used to Tennessee terrain, but popular waterfalls are well-traveled, so many people are around if you find yourself in trouble or lost on your first waterfall-chasing endeavors.

Some of these popular waterfalls include:

1. Fall Creek Falls: Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of the most well-known and popular parks in Tennessee! Fall Creek Falls is 256 feet high and even has a trail to the bottom for an extra incredible view! While the top is an easy walk from the parking lot, be prepared for a strenuous journey to and from the bottom. With several easily accessible waterfalls, this park is a great place to start your waterfall-chasing journey. Fall Creek Falls State Park

Fall Creek Falls & Coon Creek Falls - Fall Creek Falls State Park - Spencer TN Photo by Tara Hunt

2. Burgess Falls: Burgess Falls comes in at 136 feet and is known as The Queen of waterfalls. Her beauty and natural features are unmatched. While visiting Burgess Falls State Park you'll also be treated to 3 other lovely waterfalls along a moderately difficult 1.3-mile loop trail. This is another great starter trail and is only 1.5 hours from Nashville! Be sure to get there very early in the summer months because the parking lots are fairly small and fill up quickly! Burgess Falls State Park

Burgess Falls - Burgess Falls State Park - Sparta, TN Photo by Tara Hunt

3. Twin Falls: Rock Island State Park boasts incredible trails, several waterfalls, and a very easily accessible Twin Falls. Talk about a perfect place to sit and have a relaxing lunch or spend a day exploring. During summer months the park does fill up so be sure to check their website ahead of time to check for park availability so you don't waste a trip. Rock Island State Park

Twin Falls - Rock Island State Park - Rock Island, TN Photo by Tara Hunt

4: Lost Creek Falls: The perfect little waterfall with all the small-town charm! Located in Sparta, TN this waterfall is a little gem among all the rough rock. In addition to a beautiful, rocky landscape, you can peek inside a cave and during caving months you can even get a permit to go inside! This area was beautiful enough to be included in the 1990s movie the Jungle book and is a must-see when passing through the area. Be aware that in summer/fall months she may be reduced to just a dribble due to dry weather conditions. The rock formations alone are well worth the visit though! Lost Creek Falls State Natural Area

Lost Creek Falls - Sparta, TN Photo by Tara Hunt

5. Ozone Falls: With stunning views from the top and bottom this quick hike will take your breath away. The top is an easy walk from the parking area but be aware of the rocky path to the bottom. With so many incredible views to see this 110-foot waterfall, you'll have a difficult time deciding what your favorite angle will be for pictures! The parking area is small so be prepared to be on the search for a spot to park. Its views are well worth the effort! Ozone Falls State Natural Area

Ozone Falls - Photo by Tara Hunt

These are good starter waterfalls that you'll see posted everywhere, just to get your feet wet and let you experience some great parks and natural areas in Tennessee. Many of these places also have additional waterfalls to visit on their land as well, so spend some time exploring and seeing what the areas really have to offer.

So now you've seen the more easily accessible waterfalls and you want to add some mileage/difficulty now? Some great next steps are:

1. Cummins Falls to the bottom: Rated a top waterfall in Tennessee for 2023, Cummins is a great swimming hole/waterfall. You'll face a challenging hike to the bottom though with a water crossing or two. You'll be required to buy a permit to get into the gorge area. This area is also prone to flash flooding so being aware and listening for warnings is incredibly important while visiting. It can flash flood even without rain. The rangers/staff here are very helpful. Be sure to check out their welcome center when you go! Cummins Falls State Park

Cummins Falls - Cookeville TN Photo by Tara Hunt

2. Virgin Falls: Are you ready for a monster of a hike? This trail will leave you aching for the ice but will also give you some sights you'll never forget! Definitely an all-day type of hike (or can even be a camping trip!), this popular waterfall has it all. The coolest part for me is the trail that leads up and around the top of Virgin Falls. If you come by the main trail you will see other waterfalls along the way as well and have the chance to branch off to a cave, if you don't mind adding some mileage to your hike. The main trail is around a 9-mile total, out and back hike that is considered strenuous.

Virgin Falls - Virgin Falls State Natural Area - White County, TN Photo by Tara Hunt

3. Suter/Horsepound Falls: These waterfalls are now a part of the brand-new Savage Gulf State Park and can be accessed via the Collins Gulf Trail. You will reach Suter Falls first, then continue across a bridge, a large rock field, and weave back and forth down a very large hill. The trip back up will be very tiring but it's a great place to spend a day in nature. Savage Gulf State Park and Savage Gulf State Park Map

Horsepound Falls - Savage Gulf State Park Photo by Tara Hunt

4. Stinging Fork Falls: This is a fantastic hike in Rhea county and fairly short too. But don't let the distance fool you, the last part of the hike near the waterfall is tough. For those seeking adventure, you'll fall in love with the hike and emerald green pool. The beautiful waterfall sound echoing through the area makes it as peaceful as can be! Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area

Stinging Fork Falls - Rhea County TN Photo by Tara Hunt

5. Window Cliffs Falls: If you're looking for a challenge, you've found it! This is a 5.5-mile round trip, out-and-back trail with 18 total creek crossings (Yep! you read that right!) You'll get to see a fantastic waterfall and an incredible overlook view on this trail! This is a day-use area only and NO pups are allowed. So be sure to give yourself enough time to get out and back before it's closed. This natural area is maintained by Burgess Falls State Park but Window Cliffs entrance is around 8 miles from BFSP. Window Cliffs State Natural Area

Window Cliffs Falls - Baxter, TN Photo by Tara Hunt

All of these will add that level of difficulty you're craving and be much longer hikes. You always want to prepare for your hikes, but for these pack the extra snacks, food, first aid kit, and maps. Be ready for adventure and make sure those hiking boots are ready to burn some rubber!

**While these are just a few of the many gorgeous waterfalls in Tennessee, the best resource for researching and going beyond just the popular waterfalls you can go to the page: Tennessee Landforms Map ** It is a database of all named waterfalls in Tennessee and where to find them. You can even search by county. You will want to make sure to check if a waterfall is on private property. Remember to be respectful and stay off of the private property falls unless they allow the public. There are several private waterfalls that allow public but some require permits/payment to access the property.

Some private land waterfalls that allow the public are:

1. Rutledge Falls: There is a nice yet small parking lot and a very short walk to the top. (No Fee to Enter/Park) A short rocky walk to the bottom will have you enjoying this waterfall in no time. A popular swimming area in the summer months, Rutledge Falls is a great place to relax away from the summer heat. Be respectful of this owner and Leave No Trace while you are there so everyone can continue to enjoy this little gem. Rutledge Falls

Rutledge Falls - Manchester, TN Photo by Tara Hunt

2. Waterloo Falls: You'll need a low-cost permit via their website for this area and you'll also need to check the website ahead of time to ensure there are no private events the day you wish to go. Well worth the effort to visit upper and lower Waterloo Falls! Waterloo Venue and Events

Lower Waterloo Falls - Cookeville, TN Photo by Tara Hunt

3. Carmac Falls (Cul-Car-Mac Falls): While you will pay the most to visit this private 90-foot waterfall, you'll get to enjoy a wonderful hiking trail and a provided sack lunch all for $60 for 2 guests. With 40 acres to explore with their day-trippers package it's a great place to chase a waterfall and enjoy the area. You can learn more on their website Evins Mill. Reservations are required and solo hikers are not currently allowed, you must have at least 2 people to make a reservation.

Another great resource for chasing Tennessee waterfalls is a book called Waterfalls of Tennessee (3rd edition) By Gregory A Plumb. It's a wonderful guide with pictures and loads of information. The best time to see Tennessee waterfalls are in the winter and spring if you really want to see some impressive flows. The summer and early fall months can make them nearly dry to dry based on the weather, so be aware when traveling of what to expect. Always Prepare, Research and Leave No Trace. Help us keep a Litter Free Tennessee!

