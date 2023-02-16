Short "hikes", BIG Reward!

Do you love waterfalls but don't want to walk too far for a big reward? No worries! Tennessee has some great waterfalls that are just a short walk from the parking area! Be sure to add these to your bucket list and start exploring!

Walking a long distance or a strenuous hike isn't for everyone but this list of waterfalls will have you relaxing to the sound of nature and laying your eyes on a beautiful sight in a very short time. Here are my top 5 favorite short "hikes" to some of Tennessee's incredible waterfalls without all of the effort:

1. Fall Creek Falls/Coon Creek Falls ( Fall Creek Falls State Park, Spencer TN) These two waterfalls are just a few steps from the parking area to view from the top, and with Fall Creek Falls coming in at 256 feet tall it is a sight you don't want to miss! One of the most beloved parks in all of Tennessee will have you falling in love with these great beauties. The best part is that you can view them from the top in just a short distance from the parking lot but be sure to get there early or visit during the off-season because the park gets busy! Winter/Spring months are the best months to view while the waterfalls are really flowing! Cool side note: Fall Creek Falls also had several of their waterfalls in the 1990s movie The Jungle Book, which is just one of 3 parks in this list that held that honor! You'll read about the others later. As you explore the park it won't be any surprise that it was one of the parks chosen for Movie Magic!

Fall Creek Falls/Coon Creek Falls - Fall Creek Falls State Park Photo by Tara Hunt

2. Coming in at number 2 on our easy TN hike edition list is a 3-in-1 special. We are still at Fall Creek Falls State Park for these beauties! If you drive over by the Nature Center and park at that lower parking area, you will be treated to Cane Creek Cascade, Cane Creek Falls, and Rockhouse Falls which are mere steps from said lower parking area. On busy days though expect more of a walk from the parking areas a little farther away as spots fill fast.

Cane Creek Falls - Fall Creek Falls State Park Photo by Tara Hunt

Rockhouse Falls - Fall Creek Falls State Park Photo by Tara Hunt

Cane Creek Cascade - Fall Creek Falls State Park Photo by Tara Hunt

3. Rutledge Falls - Manchester, TN. While this beauty is on private property the public is allowed. Just remember to leave no trace while visiting and respect these wonderful people's property. It's very kind of them to let everyone visit! This is a short walk from the parking lot to get to the top view but you will have to go down a very short rocky area in order to reach the bottom. You won't even work up a sweat on this one and the view is fantastic! It is an absolutely wonderful place to spend time listening to nature and relaxing among the wildlife. It's a busy area during the summer though and with limited parking spots available, you'll want to plan ahead. There is a bonus of a beautiful statue at the top of the hill as well!

Rutledge Falls - Manchester TN Photo by Tara Hunt

4. We couldn't mention short hikes to waterfalls without finding ourselves in Sparta, TN looking up at Lost Creek Falls. At just .2 miles out and back this short trek will give you a wonderful view! No tricks here either, after just a short romp down the stairs, you'll treat yourself to the delightful view of the rocky bottom of Lost Creek Falls. A small but much-beloved waterfall, this beauty was another waterfall featured in the 1990's movie The Jungle Book. It's no wonder this was picked as a magical place for a movie! With its rocky walls and even a cave nearby, Lost Creek Falls is a favorite by many! We visit it many times over just to be surrounded by its quiet beauty.

Lost Creek Falls - Spencer, TN Photo by Tara Hunt

Ozone Falls - Cumberland County: This incredible 110-foot waterfall was also one of the waterfalls featured in the movie The Jungle Book! As you wander around this breathtaking natural area you'll feel those jungle vibes all around you. The top view of this waterfall is an easy one but be very careful at the top as there is no barrier! My favorite time to visit is when all of the crossvines are blooming their trumpet-shaped flowers. I love seeing them blooming near the top, it makes for a lovely sight around the area of the waterfall. This is another small parking lot so arrive early or be prepared to do extra walking to reach the waterfall.

Ozone Falls - Top View (Cumberland County) Photo by Tara Hunt

Bonus!!

Ok, so I couldn't possibly leave out one more magnificent waterfall that is just a hop and skip from the parking lot. Twin Falls at Rock Island State Park was an accidental waterfall that we are all thankful for! It's a fantastic place to spend an afternoon but be aware the park fills up in the summer months. Be sure to check the park's website for availability in the busy months. It's definitely a must-see so be sure to reroute your plans and take a gander at one of Tennessee's most treasured jewels.

Twins Falls - Rock Island State Park Photo by Tara Hunt

There you have it! My favorite short "hikes" to amazing waterfalls in Tennessee...all the reward with just a tiny bit of effort. Of course, there are also more difficult routes you can take to reach the bottom views of these that are anywhere from moderate to strenuous but the purpose of this article is just the easy part of the hikes. These are great little "hikes" if you're strapped for time but want to spend some time in nature with Tennessee's waterfalls. There is lots of information on each park's website that will give you a complete rundown of the entire area of each park if you'd like some more challenging hikes as well. Remember to Leave No Trace when visiting beautiful Tennessee! Help us to stop litter and protect our parks, waterways, and communities!

