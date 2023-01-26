Standing on the Edge - The Great Stone Door

The Great Stone Door!! The name says it all! A truly amazing overlook at Savage Gulf State Park in Beersheba Springs, Tennessee. If you haven't ventured to this park before, you definitely will want to mark off some vacation time to explore this breathtaking area! Full of overlooks, waterfalls, and well-maintained trails; you won't want to skip this park in your Tennessee explorations. Savage Gulf State Park was once a part of South Cumberland State Park and is currently the newest state park in Tennessee. Welcome State Park #57! You can find loads of information on this new park, including maps on their website: Savage Gulf State Park This is also a great place to check for any active alerts they have and helpful links related to your stay here in Tennessee!
When you reach the parking lot for Stone Door you can choose to head right onto the trail to the overlook or you can go on the short loop trail to Laurel Falls. It is well-marked so you shouldn't have any trouble finding this loop trail which is just past the restrooms. This is a very short loop trail but be warned that you are going down several different types of stairs on the way down and you will be a little short of breath as you get back to where you started near the parking lot/restrooms. I usually go see Laurel Falls after I visit Stone Door just because it's so close to the parking area. Then I can collapse in my car and recoup afterward!
Just make sure not to skip it! This charming 25-foot waterfall will steal your heart with its peaceful view, tucked away among the trees. You can see the water cascading until it is out of sight from the observation deck. This waterfall is best viewed in the winter and spring when rainy weather has it rolling in full waterfall splendor.
There are several different areas where you can walk right out by the edge of the bluff but remember to use extreme caution because there is no railing. There are a LOT of places near the bluffs that have crevices you could easily fall down into if you don't step over them so be aware of every step and keep yourself free from distractions to prevent injury.
There is also an amazing stone staircase that leads to a longer trail (you probably will not want to do this longer trail on the same day) but I choose to walk down it and then back up because it's such a neat little area. You can see it pretty easily to the right of the main bluff. The overlook is always the main attraction but for the people who love rocks, this is a little side adventure that you will want to see. Use caution as it's usually wet and can be slippery at times. It is really exciting being down in the crevice on the stairs, so take the time to look up about halfway down the stone staircase and appreciate how amazing these huge stone walls are!
My fiancé and I own an adventure company giving Guided Kayak trips to the local waterfall. We are well versed in our area here in middle Tennessee and enjoy sharing the beauty of the area with everyone!
