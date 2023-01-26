Beersheba Springs, TN

Standing on the Edge - The Great Stone Door

KAT Adventures

The Great Stone Door!! The name says it all! A truly amazing overlook at Savage Gulf State Park in Beersheba Springs, Tennessee. If you haven't ventured to this park before, you definitely will want to mark off some vacation time to explore this breathtaking area! Full of overlooks, waterfalls, and well-maintained trails; you won't want to skip this park in your Tennessee explorations. Savage Gulf State Park was once a part of South Cumberland State Park and is currently the newest state park in Tennessee. Welcome State Park #57! You can find loads of information on this new park, including maps on their website: Savage Gulf State Park This is also a great place to check for any active alerts they have and helpful links related to your stay here in Tennessee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vqaln_0kRfiTLq00
Laurel Falls - Savage Gulf State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

When you reach the parking lot for Stone Door you can choose to head right onto the trail to the overlook or you can go on the short loop trail to Laurel Falls. It is well-marked so you shouldn't have any trouble finding this loop trail which is just past the restrooms. This is a very short loop trail but be warned that you are going down several different types of stairs on the way down and you will be a little short of breath as you get back to where you started near the parking lot/restrooms. I usually go see Laurel Falls after I visit Stone Door just because it's so close to the parking area. Then I can collapse in my car and recoup afterward!

Just make sure not to skip it! This charming 25-foot waterfall will steal your heart with its peaceful view, tucked away among the trees. You can see the water cascading until it is out of sight from the observation deck. This waterfall is best viewed in the winter and spring when rainy weather has it rolling in full waterfall splendor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUG3O_0kRfiTLq00
One of the staircases to Laurel Falls - Savage Gulf State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2305_0kRfiTLq00
Viewing Area for the Top of Laurel Falls - Savage Gulf State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzDdv_0kRfiTLq00
View from the top of Laurel Falls - Savage Gulf State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt
The trail to Stone Door is a fairly easy trail and is very well-maintained. Most people choose to do this trail as an out-and-back hike. This makes the hike just shy of 2 miles total if hiked this way. It's also well-traveled, so expect to see a lot of other people here, especially during the busy summer months. When you start your hike from the parking lot you will be on a paved walking trail for about .2 miles. It will end and turn into a dirt path with loads of tree roots sticking out all over once you get past that point. Lucky for everyone, there is a wonderful overlook with a resting area at the end of the paved trail called Laurel Gulf Overlook. This is a fantastic place to take some pictures and get excited for the views to come!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVBT9_0kRfiTLq00
Laurel Gulf Overlook - Savage Gulf State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt
I got some really beautiful time-lapse videos at the Laurel Gulf overlook, so make sure you have the camera out and ready. The cloudy days are the best for time-lapse videos!
After you spend some time at the Laurel Gulf Overlook you will only have to continue another .7 miles to get to Stone Door. Do be sure to pay attention as you walk, as I stated before, there are many tree roots sticking out. Believe me, it's very easy to trip and it's also good practice for watching your step as you will be standing on the edge of some very high bluffs at Stone Door!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJVHk_0kRfiTLq00
Roots on the trail to Stone DoorPhoto byTara Hunt
When you finally reach The Great Stone Door, you will see why it is called that! Overlooking The Savage Gulf, this breathtaking view will leave you in awe! The wind blowing through your hair coupled with the feeling of being on the edge of the bluff is exhilarating! Often you can see the turkey vultures flying high above, enjoying a windy day. On a quiet day, all you'll hear is the wind in the trees and water flowing far away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JT1n5_0kRfiTLq00
Stone Door OverlookPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKAhc_0kRfiTLq00
Stone Door OverlookPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bo58U_0kRfiTLq00
Stone Door OverlookPhoto byTara Hunt

There are several different areas where you can walk right out by the edge of the bluff but remember to use extreme caution because there is no railing. There are a LOT of places near the bluffs that have crevices you could easily fall down into if you don't step over them so be aware of every step and keep yourself free from distractions to prevent injury.

There is also an amazing stone staircase that leads to a longer trail (you probably will not want to do this longer trail on the same day) but I choose to walk down it and then back up because it's such a neat little area. You can see it pretty easily to the right of the main bluff. The overlook is always the main attraction but for the people who love rocks, this is a little side adventure that you will want to see. Use caution as it's usually wet and can be slippery at times. It is really exciting being down in the crevice on the stairs, so take the time to look up about halfway down the stone staircase and appreciate how amazing these huge stone walls are!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAXcC_0kRfiTLq00
Stone Staircase from the Top ViewPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHDwK_0kRfiTLq00
Stone Staircase from the BottomPhoto byTara Hunt
At this point, most people decide to head back to the parking lot but if you are looking for more adventure, the park has 19,000 acres and approximately 60 miles of hiking trails according to the park website. They also state on the park website that there are 9 backcountry campgrounds and 4 trailhead parking lots throughout the park. Here is the link to their website again for campground reservations, rock climbing/rappel permits, maps, and other park information: Savage Gulf State Park
If you're looking for a great vacation spot to put on your upcoming summer bucket list, be sure to include Savage Gulf State Park! Remember to Leave No Trace while you visit Tennessee and help us keep Tennessee clean. Thank you for loving our great outdoors and helping to keep her beautiful! If you liked this article be sure to hit the Follow Button and share it with a friend!

