A Tennessee Safari to Remember!!

The Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN is an experience of a lifetime! There are definitely some things you need to know ahead of time for your best experience possible though! Let me tell you a little about the TN Safari Park First!
It's home to over 700 animals and over 100 species according to the pamphlet they give out at the gates! It is also family-owned and operated. There is a drive-through part that is 7.5 miles long (you can do it at your own pace) and then a walkthrough portion on top of that! We did the drive-through first and then parked and did the walk-through after. In the Drive-through section, you are face-to-face with every animal. No fence, no gate, just zebra, ostrich, camel and many more heads sticking into your vehicle looking for a tasty treat from you.
Another thing to note is that your vehicle will get VERY dirty.... inside and out! It will smell like a barnyard and so will you when it's all done and over. There is nothing you can do about that and it is just part of the fun. I cleaned our car for many hours the following day. However, the silly memories I flashed back to with every piece of food I found in the car was well worth it. Also, keep in mind that your car could be damaged by the animals. There are large animals such as Bison and wildebeest that you are driving by and also overzealous ostriches, llamas, deer and emus, just to name a few.
TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
Here are a few more of the amazing animals we saw in the drive-through portion. A reminder that it is 7.5 miles long and you can go as slow as you want through it. Just make sure to pull off to the side a bit if you want to stay in one place for a while so others can get by. Also, be sure to read the signs along the road for directions on what to do in different sections of the drive-through area.
My fiancé and I own an adventure company giving Guided Kayak trips to the local waterfall. We are well versed in our area here in middle Tennessee and enjoy sharing the beauty of the area with everyone!
