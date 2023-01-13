Alamo, TN

A Tennessee Safari to Remember!!

KAT Adventures

The Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN is an experience of a lifetime! There are definitely some things you need to know ahead of time for your best experience possible though! Let me tell you a little about the TN Safari Park First!

It's home to over 700 animals and over 100 species according to the pamphlet they give out at the gates! It is also family-owned and operated. There is a drive-through part that is 7.5 miles long (you can do it at your own pace) and then a walkthrough portion on top of that! We did the drive-through first and then parked and did the walk-through after. In the Drive-through section, you are face-to-face with every animal. No fence, no gate, just zebra, ostrich, camel and many more heads sticking into your vehicle looking for a tasty treat from you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0WF3_0kD7nSal00
Camel at TN Safari Park - Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
When we pulled up to pay, the attendant was very helpful and ready to answer all of our questions. The cost currently is $24 per adult and $16 for ages 2-12. We thought this was very reasonable for the incredible experience we had. You'll want to get at least a couple of feed buckets as well and they are $3 each or 4 cups for $10.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CAiS_0kD7nSal00
Ostrich Invasion - TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
Now for some things to know before you go. If you go in the popular times of the year (summer months) you will wait in very long lines and the later in the day that you go, the less of an experience you'll get as some of the animals will be full and laying carefree and happily full in the grass. We went in December and arrived fairly close to the open time. We only saw a few other cars the entire time and the animals were happy to invade our car for their daily feast. Making this truly the experience of a lifetime!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSISe_0kD7nSal00
Zebra Breakfast Time! - TN Safari Park in Alamo TNPhoto byTara Hunt

Another thing to note is that your vehicle will get VERY dirty.... inside and out! It will smell like a barnyard and so will you when it's all done and over. There is nothing you can do about that and it is just part of the fun. I cleaned our car for many hours the following day. However, the silly memories I flashed back to with every piece of food I found in the car was well worth it. Also, keep in mind that your car could be damaged by the animals. There are large animals such as Bison and wildebeest that you are driving by and also overzealous ostriches, llamas, deer and emus, just to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhrFH_0kD7nSal00
TN Safari Park in Alamo TNPhoto byTara Hunt
Next Tip, be sure to hold onto those buckets! The camels especially have learned to take the bucket right out of your hand, dump it on their head/in their mouth and then drop the bucket on the ground. Then they are ready for round two and will do it all over again without hesitation. It's rather funny watching it happen from afar, but if you keep a firm handle on the bottom and thumbs wrapped around the top you'll be able to feed more of your furry friends.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsPxx_0kD7nSal00
TN Safari Park in Alamo TNPhoto byTara Hunt
The animals are definitely not afraid to lay on your car. A camel decided to take a brief nap on our windshield at one point from a food coma I guess. The animals were very nice but could be intimidating at first. At one point the camels had us surrounded and I felt like we were at the carwash with the big brushes because all we could see was brown fur everywhere! The people in trucks had a good advantage as they were at eye level with the taller animals!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKqrh_0kD7nSal00
Car Surrounded by hungry animals at TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD1zl_0kD7nSal00
Nap Time! - TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjHd5_0kD7nSal00
TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
Of course, my day wasn't complete without the zebras. This was a birthday gift this year and all I asked for was to see a zebra. I 100% got my wish as many zebras flooded our windows for a little cuddle and nibble of food through the window. They were kind creatures and made the day extra special! Remember to drive slowly and watch for the smaller animals along the way. The llamas/Alpacas have learned to stand in front of the vehicles as they come down the road, so be on the lookout for the smaller ones darting out to block your drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfXMG_0kD7nSal00
TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt

Here are a few more of the amazing animals we saw in the drive-through portion. A reminder that it is 7.5 miles long and you can go as slow as you want through it. Just make sure to pull off to the side a bit if you want to stay in one place for a while so others can get by. Also, be sure to read the signs along the road for directions on what to do in different sections of the drive-through area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gR6pg_0kD7nSal00
TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fuUj_0kD7nSal00
TN Safari Park in Alamo TNPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQ61l_0kD7nSal00
TN Safari Park in Alamo TNPhoto byTara Hunt
After we spent over an hour enjoying the drive-through section of the park we went over to the main buildings near the exit of the drive-through area to park. They had a gift shop area and bathrooms before you get to the walk-through section. This section had birds, a giraffe, goats, and LOTS of peacocks just to name a few animals! This is a great place for the smaller kids to enjoy!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LzAe_0kD7nSal00
Peacock at TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsJBv_0kD7nSal00
Giraffe at TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389Th4_0kD7nSal00
TN Safari Park in Alamo, TNPhoto byTara Hunt
This was truly a day to remember! Perfect from beginning to end and the perfect gift. However, we also went at a good time of the year, on a cool day and first thing in the morning. Those tips alone will increase your fun and enjoyment of this truly unique Tennessee destination. So if you're looking for a safari from your car, head on over to Alamo, TN. You won't regret all the giggles and memories that will be made that day.
Published by

Published by

My fiancé and I own an adventure company giving Guided Kayak trips to the local waterfall. We are well versed in our area here in middle Tennessee and enjoy sharing the beauty of the area with everyone!

Sparta, TN
