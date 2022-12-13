Explore Tennessee: Burgess Falls

One of the most beloved waterfalls in Tennessee resides within Burgess Falls State Park, here in Middle Tennessee. Affectionately Called "The Queen", Burgess Falls is an incredible sight to see. Belonging to a park full of history and adventure just waiting to be explored over and over again!

While many people come to Burgess Falls State Park to see the one and only 136-foot Burgess Falls, there are many other beautiful places to relax and take in nature along the way as well. A moderate loop trail leads around the park and coming in at less than 1.5 miles total hike, it's a great place to take your kids, pups, and beginner hikers.

At the main parking lot you start the trail off with Falling Water Cascade and Little Falls. You'll also see some of the remnants of the history of the area as well. Be sure to stop and read the history signs to really get to know this park and its incredible history. Don't be afraid to head out on a rainy day. The dense trees help protect you from the heavier rain and the falls will all be flowing beautifully! Grab your raincoat and head for the park for an experience in nature like you've never had!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkhGn_0jhLPhkc00
Little Falls Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

As you walk around the loop trail you will follow the river and be treated to the peaceful and calming sound of the water flowing along beside you. If you're new to the park be aware that there is a staircase that, to a newbie hiker, will feel like it goes on and up forever. Take your time and you will conquer it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zzux_0jhLPhkc00
Trail at Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

After you get past the stairs you can spend some time admiring Middle Falls. While not as large as Burgess Falls it's still an incredible waterfall to view. You get a perfect front view from the overlook and there is even a place to sit down if you need a break after the stairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xtk6T_0jhLPhkc00
Middle Falls at Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

As you travel past Middle Falls, enjoy your time on the path and the beautiful trees that line it. In the Spring and Summer time, there are usually some beautiful flowers blooming. In the Fall be on the lookout for some really cool mushrooms, they make for fantastic pictures!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2hfa_0jhLPhkc00
Loop Trail at Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

Then you will come upon the main attraction, the incredible Burgess Falls. Not only will you be wowed by the waterfall itself but by the breathtaking rock face lining the gorge below. You have two ways to view Burgess, from the observation deck or you can take the trail down to the top for a unique view. This is a short trail but marked as strenuous. Be sure to watch your step and pay attention to children and pets along the way and at the top. You are NOT allowed to get in the water at the top and swimming is prohibited. The bottom of the waterfall is only accessible by waterway. There is no longer a staircase to the bottom as it was dismantled in 2020. The view from the top is still an amazing thing to take in. If you go on a quiet day, it is a perfect place to sit and meditate or just take in nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdg1Z_0jhLPhkc00
Burgess Falls - Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkBC0_0jhLPhkc00
Burgess Falls - Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

Be sure on your way back to the parking lot to check out the Ridgetop Trail. Coming in at just .25 miles it's a great little side adventure with some wonderful views! Watch your step though as there are a lot of tree roots sticking up along the way on the trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOJbO_0jhLPhkc00
Ridgetop Trail View -Fall- Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4jym_0jhLPhkc00
View from Ridgetop Trail - Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

So bring your family and friends to enjoy a great day at Burgess Falls! Don't forget to Leave No Trace and help us to keep our Parks and Waterways clean. There is even a play area for the kids next to the main parking lot so they can run off all that extra energy before you head home. Also, take a moment to check out the overflow dam within the park, it's a really neat area to explore. This can be found by taking short paths from the upper or lower parking lots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fWcc_0jhLPhkc00
Overflow Dam at Burgess Falls State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

If you want to help protect and preserve this beautiful park you can join the Friends of Burgess Falls or make a donation in the donation tube by the parking lot or online. Friends of Burgess Falls State Natural Area Your donations help maintain the park, provide needed equipment for the park and ensure the safety and beauty of our park for many generations to come. You can also follow the Friends of Burgess Falls Facebook page for Burgess Falls Updates and Volunteer Opportunities! Friends of Burgess Falls Official FB Page

Check out the cut-through trail below that the Friends helped build in October!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVHht_0jhLPhkc00
Friends of Burgess Falls State Natural Area Trail Building Day October 2022Photo byTara Hunt

Looking to see Burgess Falls to the bottom? The bottom is only accessible by waterway. If you are wanting to paddle the whole way you'll want to look at kayaking the months of April through the beginning of July. These are approximate depending on water level regulations by the Army Corps. All other months you will paddle as far as you can, park your kayak and hike up the side. It is recommended that you have a knowledgeable guide with you during these months of the year as you will be hiking on a moderately strenuous to strenuous side bank around 3/4th of a mile. If going on your own for the first time, check out our website for tips/tricks for the general public. Visiting the Queen - Kayaking Adventures of Tennessee We are also happy to answer questions through our FB page so you have a safe and fun adventure! Kayaking Adventures of Tennessee You can also inquire about our Guided Kayak Experience to the bottom of Burgess Falls which is like no other trip! We make memories that will last a Lifetime and treat you like family. Come Experience the Adventure with us and join our Kayaking Family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjHfA_0jhLPhkc00
Burgess Falls in January from the BottomPhoto byTara Hunt/Kayaking Adventures of Tennessee

