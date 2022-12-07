Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

KAT Adventures

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEbI8_0jZXhG6p00
Ozone FallsPhoto byTara Hunt

The top of Ozone is a very short walk from the parking area and is an easy trail, which is great for those just getting back into exploring the great outdoors or those who have some more limited physical abilities. There is no barrier between you and the edge though once you reach the top, so children and dogs need to be monitored very closely. Watch your step and be very careful when at the top. Note that dogs on leashes are allowed here, however it is recommended that you leave fido at home for the trail to the bottom, as it can be difficult for our pupper friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIdqk_0jZXhG6p00
Ozone Falls from the TopPhoto byTara Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrWHU_0jZXhG6p00
Ozone Falls from the topPhoto byTara Hunt

After you visit the top you also have a choice to go to the bottom as well. The well-marked trail is by the parking area, and you should have seen the path to the right before you headed to the top trail. This trail to the bottom is a rugged trail with lots of rocks and is pretty steep. It's not for everyone and dogs are not recommended on this trail although they are allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9xjq_0jZXhG6p00
Top of the trail to reach the bottom of Ozone FallsPhoto byTara Hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrsiT_0jZXhG6p00
Middle of the trail to reach the bottom of Ozone FallsPhoto byTara Hunt

While this trail can be rather rugged one good thing is the trail is short. If you take your time and watch your step, this adventure will be amazing! Be very cautious on rainy/snowy days as this trail will be more treacherous than normal. About halfway down you'll be able to the side of ozone falls. What a sight it is to see!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9tf2_0jZXhG6p00
Ozone Falls from the side view while hiking down the trail to the bottom.Photo byTara Hunt

When water levels are low or we haven't seen rain in some time you can actually walk right around the back side of the waterfall to the opposite side. Be very careful on the wet rock as it is very slippery. You can get some wonderful all-around views though! Do watch for poison ivy while walking around though, when we went there was a great deal of it around. Keeping poison ivy wipes around while hiking in Tennessee is always a great idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqZM8_0jZXhG6p00
Ozone Falls From BehindPhoto byTara Hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrlWX_0jZXhG6p00
Ozone Falls from the opposite side of the trail.Photo byTara Hunt

By car, Ozone Falls is about a 2-hour trip from Nashville, just over an hour trip from Knoxville, and approximately a 1.5-hour trip from Chattanooga! This would be a wonderful side trip while out exploring the very impressive great outdoors of Tennessee. With recent rains in the area, Tennessee waterfalls are flowing strong again and ready for your viewing pleasure.

Please be sure when visiting anywhere in beautiful Tennessee to Leave no Trace and take out all that you brought in. We carry a bag on us while we hike and grab what we can, it takes all of us to keep our parks/natural areas clean. Remember that small steps make huge impacts with everyone helping! Follow park and natural area rules and have a wonderful time enjoying the incredible Volunteer State of Tennessee.

More Tennessee waterfall highlights to come! Hit the Follow Button for more great places to visit throughout Tennessee! You can also read more about Ozone Falls here: Ozone Falls State Natural Area

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hiking# Tennessee# Travel# Tourism# nature

Comments / 1

Published by

My fiancé and I own an adventure company giving Guided Kayak trips to the local waterfall. We are well versed in our area here in middle Tennessee and enjoy sharing the beauty of the area with everyone!

Sparta, TN
221 followers

More from KAT Adventures

Tennessee State

Discover Tennessee, Exciting Trail Finds!

Hiking in Tennessee is very exciting! We have incredible views, long trails with elevation changes, and numerous waterfalls and overlooks to hike to. Waterfalls and overlooks are amazing, don't get me wrong, but I love to slow down and explore everything the trail has to offer. Here are some of my favorite finds on trails here in Tennessee. See if you can find some the next time you're out on a Tennessee trail!

Read full story
1 comments
Smithville, TN

Christmas Parades 2022!

It's that time of the year! Sleigh bells ringing, Santa shaking his bowl full of jelly and sparkling lights everywhere!! The holiday season is upon us! While you might not completely be ready for it yet, take some time to relax and have some fun too. The local Christmas parades are in full swing starting this weekend, so be sure not to miss out! Here is a list of White/Putnum County parades and some of the parades in the surrounding areas, just in case you can't make one of those!

Read full story
Tennessee State

Day After Thanksgiving Hikes! - Tennessee Edition

The food coma is coming!! Just a few days left until we stuff ourselves with family love and tons of delicious food! What better way to spend the day after Thanksgiving than hitting one of Tennessee State Parks for a refreshing hike! Tennessee State Parks are hosting Ranger-led Day After Thanksgiving hikes across the state! You can get a complete list and signup information here: Tennessee State Parks Don't forget to check in for any changes and note that some park hikes are already full so don't delay in signing up! Below are some great suggestions from the list!

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

The Quiet Hiking Gems of Tennessee

With so many incredible places to hike and explore in Tennessee, it's hard to choose where to go when visiting, especially if you're on a time crunch for your trip. This past week we visited several places all within a few miles of each other; Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area. These areas truly do have something for everyone! These amazing places definitely did not disappoint, you will love them if you go!

Read full story
1 comments
Grandview, TN

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!

Read full story
Baxter, TN

Day Hike Challenge!

It's hiking season, are you up for a challenge?! If you are seeking a long hike, with some challenging terrain, I've got three spectacular suggestions for you! Be sure to look these places up ahead of time, prepare for the long haul, and get ready for some all-day adventure!

Read full story
Sparta, TN

Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Things to do this weekend in Middle Tennessee!

While I love kayaking, hiking and exploring the great outdoors, sometimes it's fun to stay a little closer to home and enjoy some more structured fun! Here are the top 5 of my favorite non-hiking/kayaking things to do in Middle Tennessee!

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Where to Stay - Middle Tennessee

The big cities are known to draw in the crowds. Everyone flocks to them knowing that they will find lots of things to do, be close to some of the best food in Tennessee and get to enjoy meeting people from around the world.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Hiking 101.. Know Before You Hike

Middle Tennessee is filled with trails, waterfalls, and glorious overlooks. It's also filled with people new to the area or visiting. When I moved to Tennessee I was an avid hiker in my home state. We didn't have big mountains or elevation changes to worry about but it wasn't uncommon for me to hike through the woods 15 miles in a day. I figured when I moved to Tennessee and called it home I would easily be able to adapt to the trails here. However, the trails in Tennessee are a whole different ballgame and if you aren't prepared, even the most avid hiker can find themselves in trouble.

Read full story
2 comments
Grandview, TN

Fluffy Friends, your #1 Hiking Buddy - Hitting the trails with your pooch!

There is nothing better than bringing your furry friend along on your adventures! Your pup is not only your best friend and a great hiking companion, but they can also help to alert you to dangers.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Crowds or no Crowds...that is the Question!

Fall is upon us in Middle Tennesse, meaning people from far and wide will be hitting the trails of Tennessee. The 70 degree weather in October combined with beautiful foliage from the leaves has people flocking to our area in mass! Being the Volunteer State we love to welcome visitors with open arms but for some, crowded trails are overwhelming.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Where are you Adventuring today?

All across middle Tennessee fall leaves are changing colors, the air is crisp and refreshing and adventure is waiting on land and water! So where will you adventure today? Follow my blog for new ideas of places to hike, kayak and adventure this fall!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy