Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.

Ozone Falls Photo by Tara Hunt

The top of Ozone is a very short walk from the parking area and is an easy trail, which is great for those just getting back into exploring the great outdoors or those who have some more limited physical abilities. There is no barrier between you and the edge though once you reach the top, so children and dogs need to be monitored very closely. Watch your step and be very careful when at the top. Note that dogs on leashes are allowed here, however it is recommended that you leave fido at home for the trail to the bottom, as it can be difficult for our pupper friends.

Ozone Falls from the Top Photo by Tara Hunt

After you visit the top you also have a choice to go to the bottom as well. The well-marked trail is by the parking area, and you should have seen the path to the right before you headed to the top trail. This trail to the bottom is a rugged trail with lots of rocks and is pretty steep. It's not for everyone and dogs are not recommended on this trail although they are allowed.

Top of the trail to reach the bottom of Ozone Falls Photo by Tara Hunt

Middle of the trail to reach the bottom of Ozone Falls Photo by Tara Hunt

While this trail can be rather rugged one good thing is the trail is short. If you take your time and watch your step, this adventure will be amazing! Be very cautious on rainy/snowy days as this trail will be more treacherous than normal. About halfway down you'll be able to the side of ozone falls. What a sight it is to see!

Ozone Falls from the side view while hiking down the trail to the bottom. Photo by Tara Hunt

When water levels are low or we haven't seen rain in some time you can actually walk right around the back side of the waterfall to the opposite side. Be very careful on the wet rock as it is very slippery. You can get some wonderful all-around views though! Do watch for poison ivy while walking around though, when we went there was a great deal of it around. Keeping poison ivy wipes around while hiking in Tennessee is always a great idea.

Ozone Falls From Behind Photo by Tara Hunt

Ozone Falls from the opposite side of the trail. Photo by Tara Hunt

By car, Ozone Falls is about a 2-hour trip from Nashville, just over an hour trip from Knoxville, and approximately a 1.5-hour trip from Chattanooga! This would be a wonderful side trip while out exploring the very impressive great outdoors of Tennessee. With recent rains in the area, Tennessee waterfalls are flowing strong again and ready for your viewing pleasure.

Please be sure when visiting anywhere in beautiful Tennessee to Leave no Trace and take out all that you brought in. We carry a bag on us while we hike and grab what we can, it takes all of us to keep our parks/natural areas clean. Remember that small steps make huge impacts with everyone helping! Follow park and natural area rules and have a wonderful time enjoying the incredible Volunteer State of Tennessee.

More Tennessee waterfall highlights to come! Hit the Follow Button for more great places to visit throughout Tennessee! You can also read more about Ozone Falls here: Ozone Falls State Natural Area