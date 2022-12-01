Discover Tennessee, Exciting Trail Finds!

Hiking in Tennessee is very exciting! We have incredible views, long trails with elevation changes, and numerous waterfalls and overlooks to hike to. Waterfalls and overlooks are amazing, don't get me wrong, but I love to slow down and explore everything the trail has to offer. Here are some of my favorite finds on trails here in Tennessee. See if you can find some the next time you're out on a Tennessee trail!

1. Frost Flowers: Only to be seen by the early birds during the first frosts of the Fall! I've been seeing frost flowers on online forums for years. I have searched high and low, got tips on how to find them, and still, they eluded my camera lens. This year was the year though, I was determined to finally see the shimmering, delicate ice flowers. If you don't know what frost flower are, they are created when there is freezing air temperatures and the soil is wet. The stems are breaking apart from the first hard freeze and as the plant's sap moves up through the stem it leaves through the cracks in the stems freezing in the air as it leaves. The result is incredible frosty formations holding tight to the stems of the plant. Only a few plants create them and people often confuse them with trash on the side of the road or on the trails. You have to act fast if you want some pictures though because as the sun comes out to warm the day, they will melt away and only become a memory captured on film.

Frost Flowers Photo by Tara Hunt

2. Mushrooms: If you are a hiker and have hiking friends, more than likely you have a least one in your group who stops to take pictures of every single mushroom they see. Me, I am that person! I catch up fast but I will stop to get the perfect picture of fungi. I have even been known to request being boosted onto my fiance's shoulder so I can get the perfect picture of mushrooms too high up for me to capture on my own. The best part of mushroom photography, mushrooms don't move on you so you can capture them from any angle and they typically have a beautiful background around them. There are an incredible amount of different types of mushrooms in Tennessee so you'll never get bored with this photography project.

Lion's Mane Photo by Tara Hunt

3. Trees, Plants and Flowers: Every year I find new trees, plants and flowers I have never seen before. One of my favorites to search out every year is the Beautyberry. If you've ever seen one in person you'll know why I always try to see them. They have a magnificent color to them that practically glows against the green leaves. The best part is they start getting really colorful when all the other trees are starting to lose their leaves. The picture below is from October 24, 2022 and it was still a beautiful shade. They are a beloved fruit by many birds as well so you might just see a bird having a snack while you are checking it out.

Beautyberry Photo by Tara Hunt

As you explore Tennessee trails remember to slow down and embrace everything Tennessee has to offer. If you see something beautiful and don't know what it is be sure to take a picture and look it up later. Knowledge is power and exploration/discovery is exciting! As you visit our parks please Leave No Trace and help keep Tennessee clean.

