Christmas Parades 2022!

It's that time of the year! Sleigh bells ringing, Santa shaking his bowl full of jelly and sparkling lights everywhere!! The holiday season is upon us! While you might not completely be ready for it yet, take some time to relax and have some fun too. The local Christmas parades are in full swing starting this weekend, so be sure not to miss out! Here is a list of White/Putnum County parades and some of the parades in the surrounding areas, just in case you can't make one of those!

1. Smithville, TN - December 3: (starts at 4 pm). The parade route will leave New Life Connection Center onto South Congress Blvd. to the square downtown. (Side Note) The mayor made an announcement that if the weather is bad they will cancel the parade, so be sure to stay tuned to social media for that. However, rain or shine they will still have the after-parade fun, Christmas on the Square! This includes live windows, Santa at the Justin-Potter Library (6-7pm), and free pet photos with Santa beginning at 5 pm at 301 N. Public Square (Attorney Gayla Hendrix's office). For more information check out the website here: Smithville, TN Christmas Parade

2. Sparta- White County TN - December 10: (Starts at 2 pm). If for any reason this parade is canceled it will not be rescheduled however in previous years they have proceeded with the parade in the rain and light snow so the show does go on here! Parade Route: Allen Drive, turn right on Polk, left on Hampton, left on Bockman Way, right onto Liberty Square at Courthouse, left on Maple Street. (These directions are from their float sign-up form)

3. Cookeville - Putnam County TN - December 10: (Starts at 6 pm) (Rain date December 12 at 7 pm) This will be a fun and large parade! Parade Route: from the corner of 6th Street & Washington Avenue to the square at Broad Street and onto the Cookeville Depot Museum. One parade you definitely don't want to miss if you will be in the area! You can find a link to the parade FB page here: Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade

Here are a few more parades from the surrounding area which will make for lots of holiday season fun for the whole family!

Baxter, TN: December 2nd: (Starts at 7pm) There will be refreshments and visits with Santa after the parade at the Depot.

Monterey, TN: December 3rd: (Starts at 6:30 pm) Information can be found at the following link: Monterey Christmas Parade Before the parade there will be live Christmas music on stage at Whittaker Park, there is also a float competition and of course, Santa will be taking a break from his busy schedule to be there!

Algood, TN: December 9: (Starts at 6 pm)

Watertown, TN: December 3rd: (Starts at 3 pm) Parade Route: Start Round Lick Baptist Church to Main Street and end at Hwy. 70/Main Street

I hope you and your family find time to join in on the fun and festivities of one of these parades! Remember to dress for the weather and check any social media or websites for the parades in the event of bad weather! Enjoy your celebration! Click follow for more local adventures!

