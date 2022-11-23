Day After Thanksgiving Hikes! - Tennessee Edition

KAT Adventures

The food coma is coming!! Just a few days left until we stuff ourselves with family love and tons of delicious food! What better way to spend the day after Thanksgiving than hitting one of Tennessee State Parks for a refreshing hike! Tennessee State Parks are hosting Ranger-led Day After Thanksgiving hikes across the state! You can get a complete list and signup information here: Tennessee State Parks Don't forget to check in for any changes and note that some park hikes are already full so don't delay in signing up! Below are some great suggestions from the list!

1. Burgess Falls State Park- (Sparta, TN) A place so dear to my heart, I am glad to see this on the list of places participating! This is going to take place on the loop trail which is just shy of 1.5 miles and considered moderately strenuous because of the elevation change. You definitely will not be disappointed participating in this one! You'll see Falling Water Cascade near the trailhead, then travel on to see three more waterfalls, with the last one being beautiful Burgess Falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WScxq_0jKo9Ai000
Burgess Falls from the top overlooking the gorgePhoto byTara Hunt

2. Edgar Evins State Park - (Silver Point, TN) This would be a fantastic place to explore before or after the hike as well! With views of Center Hill Lake and a wonderfully quiet, nature-filled park, this hike will be one to remember. The hike will take you down by the lake and to two of the old homesteads! If history is your thing, be sure not to miss this hike!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdoIa_0jKo9Ai000
View of Center Hill Dam across from Edgar Evins State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

3. Radnor Lake State Park - (Nashville, TN) This is for the people with volunteering in their hearts and a little time on their hands! This is going to be a strenuous hike to the Harris Ridge Trail (this will be an off-trail hike) and includes a 1/2 an hour stop/volunteer segment midway. Hikers will be working together to learn about and pull invasive/exotic plants on Harris Ridge. This is the perfect way to work off that dinner and do some great work for the park! This is going to be 3 hours and take place in the afternoon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091ht8_0jKo9Ai000
A trail at Radnor Lake State ParkPhoto byTara Hunt

4. South Cumberland State Park- (Monteagle, TN) This is a very unique after-Thanksgiving hike meant for quiet serenity and a peaceful recharge in nature. This is a 3-mile moderately easy hike located in the Lost Cove Area. According to the park information when you are at the trailhead there will be some brief information on the natural and cultural aspects of the park but the hike itself will be a silent hike. This would be a great way to relax after all the hectic holiday fun and just breathe some fresh air in silence. I can't think of a better way to get away from it all!

5. Savage Gulf State Park- (Grundy & Sequatchie Counties) This hike will lead you to the breathtaking views of Stone Door. If you have never been there, this is your chance! This is approximately a 2-mile hike and is appropriate for a range of ages. The incredible panoramic view is perfect for the whole family! I know some of my greatest memories as a child were piling in the car after holidays and seeking adventure! This is the perfect hike to make those lasting family memories!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ku1he_0jKo9Ai000
View at Stone DoorPhoto byEddie Ramos

If a refreshing, fun-filled hike is what you crave post-Thanksgiving feast, just follow the link and sign up for one of the Tennessee State Parks Day After Thanksgiving Hikes! Tennessee State Parks

Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity to get to know your local state park and your Rangers. These hikes will be packed full of information, fresh air, and history! Support your local Tennessee State Park and remember to Leave No Trace. Thank you for helping to keep Tennessee State Parks clean!

My fiancé and I own an adventure company giving Guided Kayak trips to the local waterfall. We are well versed in our area here in middle Tennessee and enjoy sharing the beauty of the area with everyone!

Sparta, TN
