Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!

1. Welch's Point (Sparta, TN) - Easily my favorite by far! It's quiet, remote, and an easy walk to an incredible view. You'll see people wander in and out all day but you can find little quiet spots away from the main point to enjoy some time to yourself, even when it's busy. It's an amazing place to take pictures, eat your lunch (Remember to leave no trace!), and just get away from the city! If you need some "you" time at a beautiful place, definitely check out Welch's Point! It's beautiful all year round!

Welch's Point (Sparta TN) Tara Hunt

2. Bee Rock Overlook (Monterey, TN) - This is the place to Bee if you want a beautiful, quiet view. We went on an overcast day and we only saw a few other people the entire time we were exploring around. The view is definitely breathtaking, to say the least, and the rock formation is beautiful as well. The view makes for a great place to take a break from reality and enjoy one of the most beautiful views in Tennessee.

Bee Rock Overlook (Monterey, TN) Tara Hunt

3. Stone Door (Savage Gulf State Park) - The ultimate overlook in Tennessee! It's about a 2-mile, round-trip hike, but well worth it for the view. We went on a warm sunny day and there were a lot of people around. You won't get the amount of quiet serenity you will at the other two overlooks but when you are standing on that rock looking out, you'll feel like you're in a world of your own. If you are in the area this is a must-see before you leave! Climbing/rappeling is even allowed with a permit if that's something you love to do!

Stone Door Overlook Tara Hunt

There are many more incredible overlooks in Middle Tennessee but these are my top 3 must-see overlooks if you're visiting the area or just want some time away from city life. For more great ideas on places to visit check out/follow my blog: Burgess Falls and Beyond Now it's time to get out, set your sights on adventure, and be sure to Leave No Trace. Help us keep Tennessee clean!