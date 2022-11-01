Tennessee Hiking 101.. Know Before You Hike

Middle Tennessee is filled with trails, waterfalls, and glorious overlooks. It's also filled with people new to the area or visiting. When I moved to Tennessee I was an avid hiker in my home state. We didn't have big mountains or elevation changes to worry about but it wasn't uncommon for me to hike through the woods 15 miles in a day. I figured when I moved to Tennessee and called it home I would easily be able to adapt to the trails here. However, the trails in Tennessee are a whole different ballgame and if you aren't prepared, even the most avid hiker can find themselves in trouble.

These are just a few tips I picked up when I first started hiking Tennessee trails as a single woman new to the state:

Start small; explore an easier, well-traveled trail with lots of people. It will give you the feel for what it's like to hike in Tennessee plus there will be lots of people around for safety until you meet a hiking buddy. Some great picks for your first trip: Burgess Falls State Park, Fall Creek Falls State Park (The main trails), Ozone Falls, Rock Island State Park. Many parks do guided hikes as well and is a great way to meet people.

Ozone Falls Tara Hunt

Before I went hiking I always texted someone in my family so they would know where I was going and what time to expect a text that I would be back. I also discovered that on a lot of the trails in Tennessee my phone didn't work. I made sure I had directions ahead of time with the trail layout and of the drive to and from just in case. I always made sure my phone was charged as well.

Research where you are hiking, this is very important! Is the trail an out-and-back or loop trail...is it 2 miles or 10 miles? Are there any river crossings? What kind of wildlife are in the area (bears, bobcats, Venomous snakes?) What is the difficulty of the trail? What does the weather look like for the area I am hiking? Is the parking area safe? (These are all important questions to answer before you even start your vehicle)

Always pack food and water, I tend to get hungry a lot, I snack all day and I burn energy fast. If I got lost on a trail it wouldn't be long until I was having a really bad day. Having extra food and water is a safety net in the event something does happen. So even on a short trip, I've got something with me.

Rockhouse Falls -Feb 2021 Fall Creek Falls State Park Tara Hunt

Appropriate clothing is also very important! I always assume I am going to be cold or get wet. Tennessee weather can go from sunny to a soaking rain in an instant and without warning. I always dress or bring clothes for rain/cold. Lightweight and quick-drying or waterproof clothing is best.

Lastly, shoes....ya'll...those flip flops and fashion hiking shoes are not for Tennessee Trails. Hiking boots or tennis shoes with excellent grip are the only way to go here. There are SO MANY foot hazards in Middle Tennessee trails and anything open-toed should not be worn.

Also make sure to pack a first aid kit, flashlight (sun goes down faster than you think some days!), and sunscreen or hat. The sun is intense in Tennessee!

Big Laurel Falls - Winter 2021- Virgin Falls State Natural Areaw Tara Hunt

Those are my #1 top tips for hiking in middle Tennessee. The key here is to prepare, don't just run out of the house for a quick hike and get into trouble. Also, know who is giving you advice, it's best to get information right from the park itself. Looking online you can get a whole range of information and from my experience, a lot of it is incorrect. Know before you go so you have a day full of happy memories and amazing pictures! Have a fantastic adventure and remember to Leave No Trace. Most of all, thank you for visiting Middle Tennessee!!

Follow me on my blog for paddling/hiking ideas throughout Middle Tennessee! https://burgessandbeyond.blogspot.com/