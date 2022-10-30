Crowds or no Crowds...that is the Question!

Fall is upon us in Middle Tennesse, meaning people from far and wide will be hitting the trails of Tennessee. The 70 degree weather in October combined with beautiful foliage from the leaves has people flocking to our area in mass! Being the Volunteer State we love to welcome visitors with open arms but for some, crowded trails are overwhelming.

My Fiance and I both love talking to people and enjoy when others are around, although I admit he's the talker, I tend to sit back and listen and enjoy conversations between people. There are some days though that I wish I had a ghillie suit to sink back into the woods and just watch nature do its thing uninterrupted.

The good news is, here in middle Tennessee and the surrounding areas, there is a place for whatever mood you're in!

Do you want to talk to people from all over, just enjoy watching people get excited about being in nature or be on a crowded trail for safety?! Below are some great suggestions:

Fall Creek Falls: Amazing waterfalls, easy access to the most popular ones, and lots and LOTS of people. Fall Creek Falls sees visitors from all over the world and has 30 cabins, 222 campsites and a beautiful new 85-room Lodge. If you love talking to people and want to see an incredible 256 foot waterfall with little effort, Fall Creek Falls is the place for you!

Fall Creek Falls/Coon Creek Falls Tara Hunt

Another great place to see and also not feel too lonely is Virgin Falls. While it is a pretty extensive and rigorous hike back to Virgin Falls, you'll see lots of people of every age on the trails. People do spread out a little more on these trails but you will find people camping next to the trails, enjoying their lunch at several good stopping points, and you'll even pass by some people trying to catch their breath. Keep in mind the total hike here is around 9 miles so you definitely need to be prepared for this hike, especially because on average it can take people 5-9 hours to complete the full hike. Make sure to always let someone know where you're going and check your forecast before heading out. Prepare is the keyword for this hike! You'll meet lots of great people along your hike though!

Virgin Falls Tara Hunt

Now let's look at the flip side! Want some peace and quiet? Just want to get in touch with nature a bit and have less crowds?! These listed below are a few places away from it all. Even if you run into people there, most of them are quiet and trying to get away from the crowds too.

Lost Creek Falls is a small but beautiful waterfall in Sparta, TN. Known for being in the 1990s movie the Jungle Book, Lost Creek Falls has all the quiet you need. This is one of my favorite places to visit as it's out of the way, low traffic in the hiking months, and a pretty easy walk to the bottom. This is a great place to explore and enjoy nature.

Lost Creek Falls Tara Hunt

One place that's quiet mid-day but can get a bit more traffic in the morning/sunset is Welch's Point. With a .03 mile out-and-back trail, it's as easy as can be to see. You get an amazing reward for walking that short distance. I often have seen people in little hidden places around the overlook reading books and even writing. It is definitely a quiet area and even if a small crowd of people comes along, most don't stay long. We've had Welch's Point to ourselves many times over the last few years and it will always be one of my favorite places to get away from it all and smell some fresh air, with a beautiful view.

Welch's Point Tara Hunt

Whether you like crowds or not, middle Tennessee has it all! With a little research and preparation, you can have your perfect day on the trails! For more information on great places to hike/paddle around middle Tennessee, check out my blog: https://burgessandbeyond.blogspot.com/

Hike safe, be prepared and help to protect and preserve our natural areas by leaving no trace on your hiking adventures!