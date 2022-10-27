Where are you Adventuring today?

Center Hill Lake- Fall Beauty 2022Tara Hunt

All across middle Tennessee fall leaves are changing colors, the air is crisp and refreshing and adventure is waiting on land and water! So where will you adventure today? Follow my blog for new ideas of places to hike, kayak and adventure this fall!

Follow us as we adventure our way through Middle Tennessee and its breathtaking views. All Fall and Winter we will be showing you everything Middle Tennessee has to offer. Do you have a favorite place you love to visit in Middle Tennessee? Do you want to see it highlighted in my blog? Comment on this post and watch us set out for an adventure to your favorite views and highlight some amazing places within Middle Tennessee for all of the world to see!

My Blog is Called Burgess Falls and Beyond so lets start with some information on The Queen of all waterfalls:

Looking for Adventure to Burgess Falls?! Come with the most knowledgeable guides around; we not only make you feel like family on our trip but we are also Wilderness First Aid Trained, CRP/AED trained, Epipen trained, and we monitor the area year-round so we always know what going on. Come Experience the Adventure on our Burgess Falls Guided Kayak Experience!

Don't need a guide and have your own equipment? Perfect! You can go on your own but be sure to know what you're getting into before you go. You will be 2 miles from help at your farthest point from the launch at Cane Hollow Rec. Area. Below is an all-inclusive link to everything you need to know before you go on your own:

Keep in mind water levels are only up at summer pool where you can paddle the whole way for 3-4 months a year, typically starting in April. A hike up after your paddle is required from July/August until the following spring in a normal year. (distance varies depending on the month).

Help us to protect and preserve our beautiful natural areas by leaving no trace, picking up trash you find and respecting our wildlife. Ask questions before you go and know what to expect for your best Burgess Falls Experience!

We'll see you in our next adventure!

Published by

My fiancé and I own an adventure company giving Guided Kayak trips to the local waterfall. We are well versed in our area here in middle Tennessee and enjoy sharing the beauty of the area with everyone!

Sparta, TN
