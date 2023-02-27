Difficult Bosses – Am I the only one to get so many?

Photo by Prad

I have had my share of them I would think. Despite that, I somehow go from one to the other. Why is it so difficult for bosses to understand their reportees? I have a few thoughts and think there are some I can understand. Rewarding mediocrity, promoting technical employees to managerial positions, wrong decisions made during interviews. The lying ones show a different picture of themselves. The most common ones I have seen are the ones who feel threatened by your abilities. The final ones I want to discuss here are the fast-talking ones good with communication and bad with execution.

Toxic bosses are very common in our company cultures. What do I mean by toxic bosses? Bosses who have a negative influence on the team. Those who put you down, take your credit and try to blame you for everything. Bosses who make their resources life miserable. There could be many reasons and everyone has one. I too have thought of having gone through some of them in my long corporate life. It all started when I started my career as a teacher. I was too young to understand the toxicity or their influence on me. I would not understand their actions and so it did not impact me at that time. Now that I think of it, I can add two and two.

When I started my career, I had just completed my master's. I had a lot of idealism within me, wanting to change the world. My way was to achieve that by teaching students and applying my knowledge to create the leaders of tomorrow. Yes, I know it sounds cliched now that I think of it but as a 22-year-old I did not have much of a brain to think about everything. I applied to a convent school and luckily the principal liked my energy and offered me the job.

It started well, I was to teach 12th-grade students. I received my schedule and had 28 periods in a week. Each comprised 40 minutes. 3 months were left for the term. I would study the lesson a day before and teach that to the students to the best of my ability. It was going well, the students liked me and it reflected in the improved results for the class. The school closed and we got 2.5 months of vacation. Next year when I rejoined the school, I was hoping to continue my duties. To my surprise, the vice principal called me in and told me that I would have to shift to a junior class as he was going to take up the 12th class.

I couldn’t think about the reason for this demotion. I had done well the year before. Why did this happen to me I thought. I was young so did not understand the politics around me. I took up the new class having no other option in front of me. Teaching was the only thing I wanted to do, I was still committed to students. There were many other instances during the year when I was given tasks to harass me. Having completed 2 years, the stress got to me and I resigned. Later I came to know that the reason for the demotion was that the vice principal felt threatened by the results I was getting. He felt his job would be impacted so he got rid of me. He used to teach the same subject I had. The later harassment happened as he had someone, he wanted to get in place of me. He wanted me to leave so that he could get his choice in.

2 years of stress removed all the idealism inside me and one thing that I took out of it was never to venture inside a school as a teacher. Computer languages were a hot thing those days. I also took it up, learning Java coding in the process. In due course after gaining adequate knowledge, I got my first job as a programmer in a startup. I was put into different projects from time to time. I believe this was a time I had good bosses. They taught me a lot and encouraged me. Two years later the startup was brought by another company. I got the taste of the bigger company when the changes started happening near me. First was the realignment of the titles. I was a senior software engineer and a team lead. I was given a title in the new company of a jr. advisor. Some of the people much junior to me were given 2 titles above me. It all depended on how much heft you had in the company or the godfathers you had. I had none I was relatively new in the industry and had no godfathers for that matter. The new changes started impacting me as those juniors, with no knowledge were dictating terms to me.

I did not understand much at that time so continued with my duties. A new center head came in and put his team in place. He initiated a lot of things and spotted the potential in me in one of the meetings and put me on some key committees in the company over a period. I was made part of the leadership group and would attend meetings with him. His guidance for me or preference for me did not go well with the old-timers there. My boss started the usual harassment in his own way ultimately one day he called me and told me that I was being transferred to another city. He showed the transfer as the potential in me but the idea was to separate me from the guidance I was getting from the head. This became apparent when he put in a negative review, in my annual appraisal.

The new city had its challenges right from logistics to understanding the new project. A few years went by uneventfully on the work front. On the personal front, my daughter was born and she made me a new person. She was the bright spot in my life I forgot everything in her presence. I became a better person I believe because she came into my life. On the work front, I saw that my boss promoted others in front of me and just ignored my case. Having been frustrated to the core I confronted him but did not get any answers. Later that year, to my surprise, I came to know of my promotion to manager. I was relieved. Later I came to know that my client manager had sent a long appreciation mail to my manager's manager and had told them to take care of me. They did not want to lose me due to attrition. My frustrations may have been visible to her but not to my manager.

New manager responsibilities brought in new knowledge for me, new responsibilities. I had my team and vowed never to do things done to me by my bosses. My team loved me and a few years went by. How could I have sanity in my life? My manager who was a client partner resigned and I was running the show now without the role. I had all the responsibilities but not the title or the money to go with it. Things were going fine. People just imagined me to be the de facto person there with the transition to the title happening ultimately. It was a given in that sense. One day I was told that a new client partner had come in and I was to work with him. I did not see that coming. The new person joined he was my boss now. He was very sweet and worked with me to understand everything. I liked him and felt lucky to get an understanding boss. It was too good to be true. As soon as he got the hang of the business, he started questioning me on silly things. He could not point out a flaw in my work so he would put me down by pointing out silly things. Your presentation skills are not good, you lack leadership skills. These things are not silly if true but why I call them silly is that I was the most loved manager of my team. My client loved the presentations I made. Everyone appreciated the work I was doing. It was even reflected in the increased business we were getting from the client. I had grown the business from a couple of million to more than 40 million from the client.

He started lecturing me and putting me down, from not being a good manager to lacking things for subjective things. It is easy to make insinuations about subjective things. There was no data that he could get to support it but managers don’t have to show data. He started taking away key areas from me and giving them to a favorite of his. I was told that I couldn’t grow that area and the new guy would be better at it. Seriously was that the best he could state? One day he told me that as my work was not good with the client the client wanted to change me with someone else. It was shocking to hear but I couldn’t do anything. The client was always right after all. A new guy was brought in and I started my transition. As I was being released from the client, I was put into a different interview process with the other clients within the company and got confirmation from one.

One day my current boss came up to me, very worried. He told me that the client VP wanted to talk to me. He told me not to say anything bad about the company and to make this my own decision of leaving the client. I did not understand him. I had a meeting with the VP. He knew me well and did not want me to leave. He asked me why I was leaving and what could he do to make me stay back. Should he talk to my boss? This was news to me I had been told that the client wanted a change. Here the client wanted to hold on to me, what was going on. I knew talking with the boss would be impractical as I would have to work under him and he would make my life miserable. The new project also excited me so I told him that I did not want to stay back, I had already committed to the new project. He was upset but gave me his card asking me to contact him whenever I wanted to join back. I realize later in my life that he wanted me to join his company directly, what a missed opportunity. Sometimes you don’t understand the actions of others. I could not see the good he wanted to do for me having been around toxic bosses of late.

Another instance of a toxic boss happened much later in my career. Earlier it was more subtle but now it was more direct. I reasoned it to the relative position a person is in. Juniors threaten their bosses less so unless there is favoritism there is not much of an impact. Being in middle management leadership positions was different. I was overlooked for promotions as people thought I would take their jobs. One boss was particularly toxic in that sense. He was sweet initially when he came in, history repeating for me, I guess. He started perceiving me as a threat to his job. I never understood how reportees could be a threat to their managers.

The same things repeated. You are an excellent leader but your communication is weak. I was asked to work on my communication. I never understood how my communication worsened after becoming a manager. One day he called me into his room. He told me that the talk I had earlier, with one of the resources, wasn’t good. I wanted to improve so asked him in what sense it was wrong. He told me while talking to him I had said “You need to work on understanding the domain to improve your knowledge”. According to him, I had made the wrong statement I should have used we instead of you. We need to learn the domain. It did not make sense to me. Maybe I was dumb not to understand what was wrong. How could you address individuals' goals as we? I was depressed and frustrated. Why was it happening only to me? Why was I getting these kinds of bosses?

One day he told me in that communication lecture, I was making mistakes as he felt that I was first thinking in my native language and then translating it into English. What does this mean I thought. It made no sense to me. Thinking in my native language and translating, really, was that the best he could get on me I thought. One day he told me that I was too friendly with my peers, “don’t mingle with your peers in the company as that would hurt the team”. I could not understand this too. It just went from one weird thing to the other. He overlooked me for promotions. I was so frustrated that I took a new job inside the company. Things started well till one day I heard the same things again. Your communication is not good. This time I wanted to nip it in the bud. I confronted her asking her what she meant by it. She babbled something and then said that it was the same feedback that she got from my previous manager.

Now I have reconciled myself to my job I can't fight the system. I want to complete my things till I retire one day. The company environment is not bad that way, so no reason to leave it. I have no ambition in me and neither the drive to question the manager. I complete the courses she recommends and go along with her. It has made it a better experience so far than the earlier one. Confrontations are not always the right thing to do. It depends on the individual; you can confront and question which could lead to resignation or you can compromise and do what is told. I took the second route.

So to think of it, within a company, you cannot fight the system, your boss's feedback follows you unfortunately and it is made to stick to you. A new job doesn’t guarantee a good boss. At this stage of my life, I had a choice and I chose to compromise. My priorities in life are different now and this was not something I wanted to fight day in and day out. A compromise I did make but there were some ground rules I made for myself.

I had to understand that it wasn’t me but the manager who was trying to put me down. So don’t get depressed it is not you but the system. For my mental state, I had to frame this rule. You are good, no matter what you hear. This has let me work in the system within some boundaries.

There are some basic reasons for a toxic boss which I want to explain in more detail. When mediocrity is rewarded, such things happen. When people don’t have the knowledge or experience of running a team, they frame their own rules and put people down to stick to their agenda. When a person is promoted, due to their technical ability, to a managerial position. A person can be very good technically but that doesn’t make them fit to be a manager. Managerial ability and leadership ability are different. People are promoted to it without getting proper guidance around it. They develop their way of doing things. Sometimes at the cost of showing their power and being authoritarian or being slaves of someone in the team so as not to offend them. Taking decisions to please them negatively impacts other members of the team. Sometimes wrong choices are made in an interview, an hour is not enough for understanding a person. Not everyone is an expert in understanding people. The interviewer understands something and hires people wrongly impacting their future teams. Then there are the lying ones who show a different picture of themselves from what they are. The most common ones I have seen are the ones who feel threatened by your abilities. These would put you down and make your life miserable so you leave.

There are those fast-talking ones, good with what they speak and get promotions based on it, making up things on the fly and impressing people but not having the ability to run a team. No matter whom you land with it is important to keep yourself sane. You need to first think about where the issue is. If the issue is within your try to change and improve. Take the feedback positively. If the issue is with the manager, reason with them, if that doesn’t work, try working with them and go along. If everything fails there is always a new job somewhere waiting for you. Don’t ever give up.