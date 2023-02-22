Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#6

Karma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQqvX_0kw16mQ800
Photo byPrad

I was thinking about a lot of things, what was going on with her was she comprehending what was going on with her?

“When are they releasing you, did they say anything?” I asked her

 “No, not yet, nothing till now”, she replied

I left her there, taking her drawing with me. Over my shoulder, I could see her looking at me till I passed that secure door.

Sachi was waiting outside. “So how was it. How is she doing. What did she say”. 

“It was good, she is doing better. She said she wants to come home too.” 

“I told her that she needs to demonstrate to them that she is doing better and has all the help that she needs”. 

“Did they say, when they will release her”? 

“No, she doesn’t know but she will find out from the doctor tomorrow”. 

“He is supposed to come and check her tomorrow morning”.

We left the facility and came home. 

The next day I was sitting in the bedroom. Sachi came over to me. She sat down next to me; I could sense that she was a little tense.

“What happened, are you ok, what is bothering you”. 

She pointed outside where Bihu was “she wants to go back to India. She cannot live without Akash”. 

“We had talked about this earlier that she can sponsor his visa and then get him here. What is the problem”. 

“She will continue sponsoring his visa but wants to go back to India and stay with him”.

“She will file his papers here through her lawyer and then go back. Her idea is that by that time she must come back to maintain her green card, and he will also get his visa”

“Sachi, do you realize how long it takes to get the visa. It is not a joke”. 

“They are mature people; they know what they are getting into”.

“Does Akash know about this”

“Yes, he does, I did talk to him earlier and he said the same thing that she cannot stay here without him”

“He said, Sachi Didi, I don’t want to ask you at this time but just as a favor to me, can you book her ticket and send her to India, I will deal with her when she is here”. 

“Every day we are fighting, I can’t handle it. She should come back”

Having stated her conversation Akash Sachi stopped and stared at me. 

“Please for the last time do it. I won’t ask you again for anything else. I am helpless and feel like I am getting squeezed in the middle”.

I searched for the tickets on the various sites and finally found an 1800-dollar, one-way ticket, 2 days from now, on “booking.com”. I booked it and gave the details to Sachi, to pass it to Bihu. 

“She is just trying to take advantage of you, and you are falling for it”.

“I know but what am I supposed to do”.

“She knows what we are going through and instead of offering us any help, she is coming up with all these things,” I said. “Don’t you see it. She knows we also need money for Patty’s medical payments and is still coming with new demands each day”.

“What is the urgency of going in two days? Does she not know that tickets purchased on short notice are more expensive” 

“She could have at least asked you to book the ticket for a day when it was least expensive”.

“When you are dependent on others, this is the least you can ask”

“I know, let’s just send her and be done with it. I don’t want to keep her here, any longer, I am also sick of her”, Sachi said. 

I shrugged my shoulders and, in a way, agreed with her. 

Both of us, Sachi and I dropped Bihu to the airport on Friday and were waiting for Sunday the day we were told that Patty will come home.

Finally, Sunday arrived. Sachi, Jag, and I went to the facility. We told the receptionist there that our daughter was getting released today and we had come there to pick her up. Some 20 minutes later Patty came out through the secure door holding a plastic bag and wheeling her bag behind her.

We hugged her and were overjoyed to see her. She was too “I can't wait to get back. I just put my clothes in this plastic bag, did not want to waste one more minute in this facility, than what was needed, in putting them in the bag”.

Chapter 3. Patty’s adjustments

Having brought Patty back home, obviously relieved I looked at her and said “Patty, you have been in the facility for 14 days.  I hope you will learn from this experience and find out ways to cope with your ups and downs”

“Life is beautiful, you need to be able to look at different ways for the things that are causing your anxiety”. 

“It is the next few years that are crucial. You have just 3 more months of school. College life is different, but you will enjoy it”. 

“There would be situations which will be stressful causing you anxiety. You would need to find a way to deal with them”.

“Think about this as being your new life, like you have been reborn today”. Somehow her note was still in my mind.

“Yes, papa I will try to fight things and find new ways to deal with problems”.

“I will probably want to rest tomorrow and will start school on Tuesday”. 

She restarted her school, unfortunately, the 14 days had made her skip a lot of work. She was behind in her assignments. This also started giving her anxiety. 

“Patty, you know two weeks is a long time and a lot of work would have been done in that time. Talk to your teachers and ask for additional time. I am sure they will understand”. 

The next day I got a call from Patty she was crying. “Papa I am at the nurse's office and the counselor is also with me, she wants to speak to you”.

“OK,” I said

“Hello, Mr. Parth, Patty had an exam today and was feeling a lot stressed about it, so she came over to the nurse's place”.

“How is she doing now”

“She is much better, but we wanted her to go home today instead of going back to the class”.

“OK, I will come over and pick her up”

“Call us, when you are here, and I will escort her outside, so you don’t have to sign in and come inside”.

I collected the keys to my car, put my wallet in my pocket, and took Imi with me to school. I called Patty and saw her coming after 5 min with her counselor. She sat and we came home. Imi was excited to see her but did not receive the same response from Patty. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Life’s encounters and pages by pages publishing of my novels for the first hand experience of unedited novels with no wait times. As the novel flows it comes out in the blogs. The actual noble could be a lot different with the wditong that goes on it

Dallas County, TX
9 followers

More from Karma

Technology Gadgets - overuse in our lives

The use of technology or gadgets in our lives is nothing new. Let me start with the fact that I am as guilty as anyone in this regard. We have become so over-dependent on our gadgets that we don’t have time for each other. Any new gadget introduced in the market leads to the itch of buying it. It could be a new tablet or a new phone depending on which ecosystem you are part of. Apple and Android being the dominant ones also lead to strong preferences for each by users. Each user gives their argument for the benefits of their ecosystems. It could be ease of use to the flexibility it provides. As disposable incomes increase it further increases the gadget refresh cycle for the family.

Read full story

Difficult Bosses – Am I the only one to get so many?

I have had my share of them I would think. Despite that, I somehow go from one to the other. Why is it so difficult for bosses to understand their reportees? I have a few thoughts and think there are some I can understand. Rewarding mediocrity, promoting technical employees to managerial positions, wrong decisions made during interviews. The lying ones show a different picture of themselves. The most common ones I have seen are the ones who feel threatened by your abilities. The final ones I want to discuss here are the fast-talking ones good with communication and bad with execution.

Read full story

Pets – My journey to a pet parent and why families must have one

This may be a far-sighted approach when you think of it. I though do have a few reasons of my own to support this theory. I understand that there are many people on both sides of this debate. I also have some of my own which I mention here. Pets make you more compassionate, they make you shower unconditional love. They destress you, a big enough reason in our current world to get one. Also, you can't imagine the love you get till the time you go through it yourself. It is a completely different feeling. I detail some of them here. I may not be able to change the naysayers but maybe those sitting on the fence may get the final thrust after reading my experiences.

Read full story

Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#10

The swelling was noticeable now and the pus area was also increasing. It did not show any signs of healing. “Should I go to the village doctor?” she thought. Deciding against, having given careful consideration. The cut was better than the lashing she would get from Bajaj, apart from the cost of the doctor the cost of medicine would be there. “Who would deal with him,” she thought.

Read full story

Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#9

It was winter in Bina, a small village in the Pauri district of India. This was located partly in the Gangetic plains of the lower Himalayas. The district was about 2000 square miles. The total population was 100 thousand.

Read full story

Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#8

“What are the other options, she has,” I asked. “She could continue her current schedule; we can provide her more time with her assignments. Let her give her exams in a separate room if that helps her”.

Read full story

Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#7

“What happened Patty, why are you so stressed out”. “I don’t know I am so behind in some of my subjects that the exams are stressing me out. Today I was giving an exam and I started to have a bad feeling, so I walked over to the nurse’s office and called the counselor. She explained to me about getting accommodations at school which will help me”.

Read full story

Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#5

Suddenly streams of tears started rolling down my cheeks and I was shaking, unable to hold my emotions inside me. I had been fooling myself all these days that I was strong and need to handle the situation.

Read full story

Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#4

We did not get any info or call back from Patty that day. Later in the night, my cell phone buzzed and there was an unknown number flashing on the screen. “Another spam call,” I thought.

Read full story

Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#3

Sachi pleaded with her to let it be with Patty as it had a small pendant around it containing our lord, Ganesha. The remover of all obstacles. We told her that this was something we wanted her to keep,

Read full story

Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#2

The evaluation was not something that was done by the last therapist, well apparently not it had to be done again by them with all the processes and that meant all the payments again. This was something I guess I was prepared for now but like I stated before what followed was not something what I had imagined in the wildest of my dreams.

Read full story

The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#1

Life, what is life, it’s so full of meaning but something we don’t think about in our mundane existence. Many times, we take it for granted. Unexpectedly few things happen, and we realize the meaning and purpose. Things that are so essential and form the basis of our day-to-day existence, things we cannot imagine our life without, suddenly become irrelevant.

Read full story

My new novel #Novel, # fiction

I am working on my new novel, it is a work of fiction. I have been working on it for more than a year now. Some days I write a couple of chapters while some times it takes more than a month to finish a chapter. There is still a lot of work involved in finishing the book. I am about halfway done. Not sure how long further this may take me.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy