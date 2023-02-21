Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#8

Photo by Prad

“What are the other options, she has,” I asked.

“She could continue her current schedule; we can provide her more time with her assignments. Let her give her exams in a separate room if that helps her”.

“There are few other things we can do” she completed the remaining accommodations.

She made us sign the accommodations form and she said she will get that submitted to the school council

“You know what pre covid we used to have 1 in 10 people with depression and not post covid we have 8 out of 10 people having these symptoms. This is a crisis right now. I haven’t seen so many students go through it in my life. It pains me”.

We thanked all her teachers and the assistant principal and came home. We had brought Patty home with us, as she was still very anxious.

“Patty, your teachers said such wonderful things about you. Everyone loves you so much”, said Sachi.

“Your theatre teacher was gushing about you”.

“She is a wonderful teacher”, said Patty.

Having been reassured about her graduating even without her current subjects, we let her skip the exams for AP and just give the AP exam for English.

Her remaining days in the school passed by, there were days I had to get her home from school, but things were moving. She finally completed her AP exam, and her last day of school also came.

Her graduating ceremony was slated for June 5th in an open ground starting at 7 PM. We asked her if she wants to have a graduating party. She said she will just go out with some of her friends but did not want a grand party.

We called Vasu and Pammi. “Hello Vasu, Patty is graduating on 5th June”.

“Oh, wow that is great, we will be there” they answered before we could even ask them about coming over. They were after all like God's parents to Patty. Patty was the first kid among all our friends so all of them had a special affection for her.

“We must travel to Washington for a cousin's son’s graduation the next day, but we will come on the 4th and leave on the 6th. Where is she, we are so excited for her”, both said.

“Here talk to her,” I said. I handed the phone to Patty.

“Hello uncle, hello aunty”. In our culture uncle and aunty were the most common way of addressing close people not related to you by blood. Though most of my friends whom I could count on my fingers were like my own brothers from a different mother.

“How are you baby, congratulations we are so proud of you, we will come and meet you at your graduation,” said Pammi and Vasu.

After some more chit-chat, they hung up. We then called Niru and Gauri. They were also very happy for her. “We would like to come but unfortunately Gauri has some kidney issues. The doctor has advised us to remove one of them as soon as possible as there is a possibility of one of the big lesions exploding inside the kidney”.

“If that happens then it will be poisonous and fatal for the person. So, we are looking for a second opinion before we proceed with the operations”.

“Our wishes are fully with Patty though; congratulations Patty and we will meet someday and celebrate together”, said Niro

“It’s ok uncle, I fully understand take care of aunty”.

We then called Gabe and Aish. They already knew about her graduation as Siya was talking with Patty regularly.

“One of us will come, all of us cannot come, firstly Aish’s mother is coming here during that time, she cannot travel much”

“Secondly Siya’s graduation is also there in a couple of days later, Jon June 8th. One of us must take care of the arrangement for the party we are planning to do for her. You are coming for that right”, said Gabe.

“It’s ok you don’t have to come, take care of the arrangements, there is no formality. Yes, we are coming for Siya’s party”.

“We are planning to go to India, we will come over to your place and then go to India the next day of the party on Monday”, I said.

Day went by uneventfully and June 5th came, the day of Patty’s graduation. We all went to school in the evening. We started early as parking could be a problem in the school, more than 800 kids were graduating that day.

Sitting stands for the parents were at the two ends east and west were two ends. Unfortunately, we got to the east end, the sun was right in front of us. 5 PM Dallas summer sun was brutal. No shades made it worse. Sweat was pouring through our creased shirts. We got the umbrellas from the car which made it bearable to sit there.

“Excuse me, sir but umbrellas are not allowed in there” a person with a shiny yellow jacket was saying to me. Probably the assistant there in charge of security for the day.

“Are you serious, how are we going to sit here in the sun without any protection. Can you please check and allow it”.

After a 5 min period, he came back and informed us that it was ok to use the umbrellas. “Some relief,” I thought.

At 7 the students started streaming into the field and got seated. Once all of them were seated the principal and a group of the school board members came in wearing black robes.

The customary speeches started. The principal then invited the group of students to give speeches. This stretched to another 20 min. Sitting there every min was like getting baked in the Owen. Finally, all the speeches ended, and the students were called one by one for their certificates.

“Patty Sharma,” the announcer said in the mike. We all had a howler to her. “Woo hoo Patty, way to go” shouted Sachi, Pammi, Jag, and Vasu. I was too overwhelmed with the occasion. I tried to say “woo hoo” but it was like I was whimpering there.

I was overjoyed seeing her take her certificate. My whole life started revolving around me.