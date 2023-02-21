Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#7

Photo by Prad

“What happened Patty, why are you so stressed out”.

“I don’t know I am so behind in some of my subjects that the exams are stressing me out. Today I was giving an exam and I started to have a bad feeling, so I walked over to the nurse’s office and called the counselor. She explained to me about getting accommodations at school which will help me”.

“Accommodations, what accommodations what are those”, I asked.

“They would allow me more time for assignments, more time for exams, things like that which will help me in school”.

“Patty, you are such a bright student, with straight A’s throughout your school life, why are you afraid of the exams now? You have never shied from schoolwork, why now when you have months to complete it”.

“I know but right now I am really struggling I can’t handle it anymore, so want to take all the help I can get”.

“OK, go and relax now, we will talk later”. I still could not accept the fact that my brilliant daughter could be facing difficulties and not able to adjust.

Later that evening when Sachi came home from school, I explained the happenings of that day to her.

“She just has a few months, and I don’t want her to repeat the class, she is so close to graduating her class. I don’t want her to fail now”. Sachi said crying.

I held her hand and comforted her. “If those are beneficial for her then let her take those accommodations,” she said, “At least it will allow her to complete her school”.

“My daughter is so brilliant; accommodations are for losers. I don’t want her to be a loser. I want her to fight this situation”.

Evening, Patty came out after sleeping for a couple of hours that evening.

“Mommy, Papa I don’t want to give my AP exams this year. I am too stressed out because of them. I have three of them, Calculus, environment science, and English. I will give English as I must complete the credit for it, but the remaining are not needed”.

“Patty you still have some time, why do you want to waste all your year's effort. This will be beneficial to you in college”.

“Let her leave it, Parth, she is stressed about it”, said Sachi.

I gave in, shrugged my shoulders, and said “Ok, do what you want to do”.

“Why do you always do this, don’t taunt her. We need to support her”. Hearing her mom say this Patty started crying.

“I am not taunting her, I am saying, do as you want but not in a taunting way”, trying to rectify the situation.

“If you want, I can email your teachers and explain the situation to them”, I said. “Please don’t stress about things, you are so near now Patty just try to adjust and it will be over in a couple of months”.

I searched for the email ids of the teachers on the school website. I emailed all her teachers for subjects where she was feeling stressed.

One day I was doing my office work when my phone rang. I answered it, “Hello can I speak to Mr. Parth, the father of Patty”.

“Yes speaking” I answered.

“Hello Mr. Parth, I am Karen the school assistant principal, I wanted to talk to you about Patty, she is stressed out we want her to have all the help she can get so wanted to talk to you”.

“We have a system of providing additional help to such students in the form of adjustments”.

“What are these adjustments”

“There are many like providing additional time for assignments, giving some extra time for exams, being able to give the exam in a different room if that helped”.

“I am fine with it, go ahead and do what will help her,” I said accepting that the current situation did not warrant being stubborn about facts. My daughter’s well-being was more important to me currently.

“We have a form and a process; we would like to discuss it with you can you come over to the office tomorrow at 11 AM”.

I checked my work outlook calendar to see if I had any important meetings that day. There wasn’t anything at that time, so I confirmed the time with her.

Sachi and I reached Karen’s office the next day. Sachi had already informed her school of the delayed arrival for her that day.

Karen called the school counselor and Patty’s teachers over to her room. When they came, she said, “Let’s go over to a bigger room where we can all sit and talk”.

She took us to the school library. It had a back room which had some chairs and an open area. She rearranged a table and some chairs and asked us to sit down.

She introduced herself, followed by the counselor. The next was her environment teacher, “Hello I am Mrs. Khan I am her environment teacher she has been a very bright student and I never had any issues or problems with her. I do wish to provide her with all help and have already told her about it. Giving her more time for her assignment submissions”.

The theatre teacher was next. “Hello, I am Mrs. Snow. I am the theatre director here. Patty, what can I say about her, she is such a wonderful student. I wish I could clone her she is that good. I am so distressed seeing her in her current state, going through it. Whatever I can do to help I will do it, I am fully with her".

Once the initial introductions were over Karen said, “we wanted to talk to you about the accommodations that we can provide to Patty”.

Hearing her mention accommodations, Sachi started crying. I also was trying to fight my tears. She was very understanding and said,” I see that she has been a bright student, she has had straight A’s all through a couple of months earlier where her grades have started to go down a little”.

“Yes that was when her recent depression and anxiety started,” said Sachi

“She is such a bright student, I don’t want her to fail at this stage, she is so close to getting graduated.”

“I don’t think I can handle it”, she continued.

“Look first of all let me explain this to you, she has already completed all the credits English is the only remaining credit she needs”.

“First of all, remove this thought from your mind that she will fail. There is no way that she can fail”.

“Even if she doesn’t complete any of her subjects and just finishes English she will pass. So please understand that she is well on her way to graduating from her class, now we just need to see what the options are so that she can complete the remaining time in school”.

“For English, she has an option for taking an accelerated 15-day course. At the end she must give an exam and that will complete her English requirements”.

“I don’t think she would want to take that route. She likes being with her friends. Finishing school earlier will also make her lose access to those friends daily”.