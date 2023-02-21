Fiction - The Mythical Indian - Novel - BLG#5

Photo by Prad

Suddenly streams of tears started rolling down my cheeks and I was shaking, unable to hold my emotions inside me. I had been fooling myself all these days that I was strong and need to handle the situation.

Sachi ran towards me and hugged me.

“It's ok, we will get through this, be strong”. Trying to console me. I was just inconsolable now.

My emotions having calmed down a little, I took hold of myself, “I am ok”.

I was a little embarrassed, crying in front of Sachi and Bihu, not something I wanted.

Later that day we received a call from Patty, “hello papa, I am doing fine, had our group therapy, and came to my room after dinner”.

“Are you learning, how to tackle your depression and take care of your anxieties”, asked Sachi.

We had come inside the bedroom to talk to her. “Yes, mommy, I am learning new things. It was good”.

“Patty, you need to learn how to cope with it. You must do it, Patty”, her mom was telling her.

“How is the room, how is your roommate”.

“Room is fine, and my roommate is fine she doesn’t talk much but sometimes she poops on the floor, and it is dirty here”.

“Oh no, why don’t you ask the people out there to change your room? This is sickening, not good for anyone” I said sounding disgusted.

“Yes, I will ask them to change my room tomorrow morning. Ok, I am feeling tired now and will go to sleep”.

“Before I go, can you tell me my friend's phone numbers. The ones present as favorites on my phone. I want to talk to them too and will call them some time”.

Sachi gave the numbers to her and then cut the call.

The next day morning, Sachi and I were sitting in the living room sipping our respective beverages. Bihu came over to her and sat next to Sachi asking about Patty.

I got a call from a friend; I went inside a room to talk to him. When I was done Sachi came in and said, “Can we partly sponsor Akash’s visa, Bihu needs 1000 dollars to pay her lawyer, she doesn’t have the money right now, to do it”.

“If she must do it herself, it will take a lot of time for her, to first earn that money and then send it to her lawyer. We can help her; it will speed things up for them”.

“We have to pay the facility for Patty’s treatment too, our situation is also a little tight, doesn’t she understand it”.

“It’s ok we will manage; Patty’s money will be paid by the HSA card so we can use our savings. Zelle her the money today”.

I took her number and sent her the money; I did not see any point in arguing about it.

A few days passed and it was Feb 10th.

I woke up. “Happy birthday to my darling husband. May all your wishes come true”, said Sachi giving a peck on the cheek. “What do you want, as a gift”

“I can go and meet Patty today, as today is the visitation day. I don’t want anything else. Seeing her today, will fulfill all my wishes”.

“Today we can meet Patty” I repeated.

“I will go initially and then will come out; you can go in then,” said Sachi.

“Jag cannot see her as he will be in school at that time”.

We started from home, taking the SRT toll road towards Carrollton, we reached the facility in about 20 min. We sat in the chair after completing the forms.

The lady there said, “only one of you can go in”, seeing the two of us there.

“Can we take turns, one of us can go first for 15 min, and then the other can go in for the next 15 min”, said Sachi.

“We are here parents how can we not see her”.

“Madam, I understand but rules are rules post COVID, the visitations rules have changed, now only one person per family is allowed for the 30 min”.

“I am sorry but that is the rule, you will have to follow it.

“Can we speak to the manager here”, I said.

“Sir, she can also not help you, as we need to stick to these rules”.

“Can you please get her”, I responded a little irritated.

“Ok, please wait let me call her”.

It was 10 minutes before the manager came out. Seeing her we pleaded and explained to her that we both were her parents and haven’t seen her for more than a week.

“We just want to check with you if we can take turns of 15 min each. We are not asking you, to increase the time even 10 min is fine if that will let us both, see her”. We asked her sounding, desperate.

“I am sorry, I wish I could do that, I can’t help you, only one of you can go in”.

“Is there anything else you need help with”, she asked and walked back through the secure door.

We did not have a choice, I told Sachi to go in and see her, and I will wait outside.

“It is your birthday today, so I will let you go in and see her. This would be your birthday present”.

“If today wasn’t your birthday, there was no way that I would have sent you in”.

I told the helper that I would be going in. She measured my temperature and performed a basic search to check that I wasn’t carrying anything with me.

Having satisfied herself she then asked all the people assembled there for the visitation, to form a line.

The door opened and a nurse came out and took us into the building. We were escorted to an open area with some tables and chairs.

There was a coffee machine, an ice machine, some tables, and chairs, in general, a small area. I sat in a chair and waited for Patty to come in.

A couple of minutes later, I saw her walking in. I stood up and hugged her tightly. I did not want to cry in front of her so just asked some questions about her well-being.

Some chit-chat later she placed one piece of paper on the table and gave it to me.

“I have made a drawing for you. I asked the people here, to give me paper and some crayons and made this for you”.

It was a drawing of Imi, “doesn’t she look like a rat, her face is just like a rat, I tried to make it like she is” she stated with a chuckle in her voice.

I smiled at her and said it was good. We sat there chatting the minutes just flew by, not sure where the time went. It was already time to leave so I got up and kissed her on the cheek.

“My Patty, baby stay strong and come out as a confident person. You must be a new person now”.

“Yes, I will, I also want to come out of it”.