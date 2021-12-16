Hendersonville Tree Service Experts is Set to Help City Government with Tree Planting and Tree Maintenace in 2022

Hendersonville, Tennessee – In September of 2021, Hendersonville’s Department of Planning and Development announced that its doors were open for companies to bid for the Annual Tree Planting and Maintenance Program. The bidding started on 10/01/2021 and ended on 10/22/2021.

After responding to the invitation to bid, Hendersonville Tree Service Experts, a tree care company in the city, is among the winning companies. Following this win, Hendersonville Tree Service Experts will work with the city’s government to ensure that trees standing in city-owned spaces – like parks, medians, and the streets – are well-maintained. The company will also be involved in tree planting events, helping the city put trees in underserved areas around the city.

“We have been in the tree service business for more than 2.5 decades,” said the Hendersonville Tree Service Experts CEO, “Over this period, we have not just gained tree service experience, we have also acquired modern tree service tools. A combination of tree service gear and knowledge will ensure the trees standing in the city are getting the best care possible.”

The company reports that its main focus will be on the city’s parks. According to the CEO, parks have the largest number of poorly maintained trees. By working hard to touch every tree in the city’s 10+ parks, the company intends to ensure every tree in the parks is healthy by the end of next year.

“While tree trimming and tree pruning are some of the major services we will be handling in our parks,” said the Hendersonville Tree Service Experts CEO, “This is not all we will be working on. Most of the parks in Hendersonville have dead trees in them. The dead trees offer zero benefits – they often put those who visit the parks at risk. If the trees decay from the inside – which almost always happens – they can break and fall unexpectedly, causing harm. To improve safety, we will have to remove all dead trees from the parks.”

Hendersonville Tree Service Experts reports that its team will plant new trees to replace the dead trees. The company reports that this will help create a safer outdoor space in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville Tree Service Experts will be operating from its base at 165 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075, United States. The company, however, will be open to working with homeowners who need help with trees – the homeowners can contact the company via +1 615-551-0754 and sales@treepronashville.com.

Website: https://www.treepronashville.com/hendersonville/