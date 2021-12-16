Franklin Tree Service Experts Promises to Work with Parks Department in the Upcoming Park Maintenance Project

Franklin, Tennessee – Franklin Tree Service Experts, a tree care company operating in Franklin City, has announced that its tree trimming team will be part of the upcoming park tree maintenance project. The company reports that it will be using this as an opportunity to give back to the community.

Speaking during the announcement, the company’s CEO, had the following to say, “The city of Franklin is blessed with over 900 acres of parkland. Every year, the Parks Department works hard to ensure that the trees in our 18 parks are healthy and good looking. However, despite the efforts that the city puts into maintaining our parks, some trees have to wait for years before receiving the help they need. To help the Parks Department reach more trees this year, Franklin Tree Service Experts will be part of the upcoming tree maintenance procedure.”

The number of people visiting Franklin Parks has been growing over the years. In 2019 alone, visitor spending grew to an all-time high of $497.20 million. This economic impact accomplishment came just two months after Visit Franklin – an organization that works with the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau (WCCVB) to boost visitor spending – announced a record 1.81 million visitors in 2019.

“Although the economic reports quoted above are from two years ago,” said the Franklin Tree Service Experts CEO, “They show how important our parks are to this city’s economy. This stresses the importance of ensuring that our parks have healthy trees – with healthy trees providing ample shade and a cool relaxing environment for our visitors to explore, we can be sure to pull in more visitors in the years to come.”

Responding to the announcement made by Franklin Tree Service Experts, the Director of the Parks Department, Lisa Clayton, had the following to say, “Every year, we take care of thousands of trees standing in our parks. This year, however, we are lucky – we won’t be doing it alone. We would like to thank Franklin Tree Service Experts for agreeing to work with us to improve the health and appearance of trees in our public parks.”

