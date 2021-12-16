Nashville Tree Experts Joins Parks and Recreation Department for a Park Cleanup Procedure

Nashville, Tennessee – Last week, the Nashville Parks and Recreation Department organized a cleanup event that helped remove waste from the city parks. In addition to removing waste left behind by park visitors, the department also got rid of dead trees. Seeing the cleanup procedure as a rare opportunity to give back to society, Nashville Tree Experts joined the Parks and Recreation Department and significantly reduced the time spent on the entire project.

“We have 178 parks and 99 miles of greenway that sit on approximately 15,134 acres,” said the head of the Parks and Recreation Department, “Caring for these public facilities has always demanded significant time and effort from our team. This year’s cleanup procedure, however, was made much easier by a team that offered help free of charge. Nashville Tree Experts team joined us at the beginning of the procedure and managed to stick with us until the entire procedure ended towards the end of last week. This is something that we did not expect. The company had its team of experts handling complicated procedures that involved dead tree removal. The Nashville Tree Experts CEO surprised us when he announced that they were not charging us any fee for the entire procedure.”

Residents in the city of Nashville consider parks one of the best places to relax in nature. With most of them visiting the parks to enjoy the fresh air, shade, and talk to family and friends, city parks help them relax and decompress. However, without regular cleanup procedures, the most visited parks often accumulate waste that makes them look unappealing. A company that works hard to ensure that everyone is enjoying the great outdoors, Nashville Tree Experts joined the Parks and Recreation Department to create a healthy environment for nature lovers.

“While most people assume that park cleanup only involves collecting waste left behind by park visitors,” said the Nashville Tree Experts CEO, “This is not always the case. Sometimes, cleanup involves removing dead trees from parks and using tree trimming to ensure trees are aesthetically appealing and not in a position to drop branches unexpectedly. Our team handles all types of cleanups.”

Nashville Tree Experts is a tree care company that has its base of operation at 100 Powell Pl, Nashville, TN 37204, United States. The company, however, is easier to reach via +1 615-845-5214 and sales@treepronashville.com.

Website: https://www.treepronashville.com/