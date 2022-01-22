Alameda, CA

Alamedans Have Strong Opinions On Proposed School Bond Measure

Karin K Jensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26S3op_0drrrhSU00
Alameda High SchoolZFA Structural Engineers

On January 12th and 19th, the Alameda Board of Education held special meetings to receive community input on its proposal to place a bond measure on the June 2022 ballot. If passed, the bond would fund Phase II repairs and upgrades to schools based on the District’s Facilities Master Plan (FMP). The community debated what to include in this phase.

Background

In 2014, the FMP identified $690 million (present value) worth of projects needed to repair, modernize, and renovate AUSD facilities. As a result, Alameda voters approved a facilities bond that authorized $179.5 million to complete the first phase of repairs and modernization. Sample projects completed include replacing out-of-date plumbing and heating/cooling systems, security upgrades, and new classroom buildings.

Proposed Projects for Phase II

The Board has identified $538 Million in projects needed to fully complete renovation, repair, and modernization of school district facilities. However, the District is limited by its credit rating to propose a bond measure for $349 million. The top proposed projects by dollar amount are:

  • Joint Athletic Facility, $63,864,800
  • New building and demolition of old building at Otis Elementary, $60,541,952
  • New gymnasium at Wood Middle School, $27,534,817
  • Renovation of West Wing building at Alameda High School $26,677,081
  • New gymnasium at Encinal High School, $21,180,991
  • Classroom modernization at Lincoln Middle School, $18,783,584
  • New gymnasium at Lincoln Middle School, $18,034,988
  • Classroom modernization at Wood Middle School, $14,861,316

Community comments focused on support for classroom modernization and objection to the lack of funding for the renovation of Kofman Auditorium and Emma Hood Pool at Alameda High and for the athletic fields.

Kofman Auditorium and the Performing Arts

Kofman Auditorium, a historic 1500-seat theater that has been home to the community’s performing arts groups, has been closed to the public since 2016, its rigging and stage lighting removed, and its basement dressing rooms sealed due to safety concerns.

Alameda Unified School District (AUSD) Chief Business Officer Shariq Khan said that Kofman would reopen after the pandemic is over. However, numerous speakers such as JaYing Wang noted that students and the community can’t perform at Kofman without rigging, lighting, dressing rooms, or a curtain. Zora Brinkley said that only about one-third of the stage is currently usable. AHS student Henry Mills described the auditorium as currently just "a stage and seats."

Numerous commenters decried a lack of equity between sports and the arts. Bill Schroeder asked why there was $141 million allocated for sports facilities and nothing for arts facilities.

Alice Chan said she would like to see a theater update for at least one middle school so students interested in performing could choose a middle school that meets their needs. Sarah Olaes, president of the Encinal Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) requested that performing arts be considered as part of the Encinal gym renovation if there isn’t a theater in the budget.

Emma Hood Pool

Numerous commenters noted that failure to budget for renovation of Emma Hood Pool would result in its closure because the County has targeted the pool due to mechanical systems inadequacies.

Owen DeCourcy noted that the pools of Alameda provided swim and water safety lessons for thousands of residents last year and summer jobs for teens. Natasha DeCourcy added that even with two pools, space is so limited that kids wait to get lessons. Speaker Judy noted that water safety is paramount to prevent drownings on an island surrounded by water. Dr. Barry Parker noted that Alameda needs its pools more than ever with the new housing boom on the island.

Many commented on the physical and mental health value of the swim and water polo teams to students. They noted that Emma Hood needs modernization as its current dimensions preclude it for swim meets and water polo games. Alameda High students have to compete at the Encinal pool; when they do, Encinal students lose a day of practice.

Several commenters said that the City should contribute to the restoration of Kofman Auditorium and Emma Hood Pool since they are invaluable community resources.

Other Issues

Many commenters applauded the allocation of funds for classroom modernization, noting issues ranging from a lack of working windows and sinks at Otis Elementary to 38 teachers sharing three microwave ovens at Lincoln Middle School because of a lack of electrical capacity.

Some speakers noted the poor condition of the athletic fields. Speaker Keith, a football coach, said the Encinal field was covered in holes and goose feces and desperately needed reconditioning. He noted that the proposed joint-use athletic facility doesn’t work for football.

Speaker Chris said that the fields at Alameda High and Encinal are an embarrassment and dangerous. She appreciated the new athletic facility but asked that the fields also be improved to improve safety for students.

AUSD Chief Business Officer Shariq Khan noted that if the bond measure passes, he anticipates 8-10 years before the District proposes another facilities bond measure. He bases this estimate on the District’s credit limits and bond capacity. Consequently, improvements not funded in this Phase will likely not be funded for 8-10 years unless other sources of revenue are found.

How to Comment

To learn more about the proposed Phase II repairs and upgrades, go here: Community members can submit written comments to the Board by email. Board email addresses are here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Proud Alamedan writing about our arts, business, politics, and events. I also write about local Asian American history. On Instagram @karinkjensen.

Alameda, CA
369 followers

More from Karin K Jensen

Alameda, CA

How Spirited Community Feedback Caused the Board of Education to Revise Its Bond Budget

On January 25th, the Alameda Board of Education finalized its budget for the bond measure it will place on the June 2022 ballot. If passed, the bond will fund Phase II repairs and upgrades to schools based on the District’s Facilities Master Plan.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Alameda City Council Considers How to Increase R-1 Zoning Density

At its January 4th meeting, Alameda City Council considered a Planning Board recommendation to amend the City’s municipal code to comply with Senate Bill 9 (SB9) requirements for single-family residential (R-1) zones. SB9 grants by-right approval of duplexes and lot splits in R-1 zones if they meet specific criteria.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

City Council to Consider Whether to Increase R-1 Zoning Density Significantly

A former single-family residence converted to a duplex in AlamedaKarin Jensen. At its January 4th, 7 pm meeting, Alameda City Council will consider a Planning Board recommendation to amend the city’s municipal code to comply with and exceed Senate Bill 9 (SB9) requirements to increase density in single-family residential (R-1) zones. SB9 grants by-right approval of duplexes and lot splits in R-1 zones if they meet specific criteria.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Alameda City Council Extends Slow Streets For At Least One More Year

On December 21st, Alameda City Council voted to extend the City’s Slow Streets program for 18 months or until the City’s Active Transportation Plan (the "Plan") is complete, whichever comes sooner. The City anticipates completing the Plan in about one year's time. The Slow Streets Program comprises sections of Orion Street, and Pacific, San Jose, Santa Clara, and Versailles Avenues.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

New "Vision Zero Action Plan" Aims for Zero Deadly Traffic Accidents

Intersection of Grand and Otis Streets, AlamedaKarin Jensen. On December 7th, Alameda City Council adopted the Vision Zero Action Plan (Plan), which aims to eliminate fatal and severe injury traffic crashes by 2035. Council also committed to significant safety improvements to Alameda roads in 2022 and beyond.

Read full story
3 comments
Alameda, CA

Alameda Council and Residents Debate Where to Put 5,513 New Homes by 2031

AERO apartments at Alameda PointJohn Sutton/Cypress Equity Investments. On November 30th, Alameda City Council and Alameda residents reviewed and commented on the City’s updated Draft Housing Element, which defines how and where the City will build 5,513 new housing units between 2023-2031 to accommodate the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) in compliance with State law.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Three Emergency Homeless Housing Sites Will Open at Alameda Point

One of three buildings to be converted to emergency homeless housing at Alameda PointKarin Jensen. At its meeting of November 16th, City Council authorized the City Manager to execute agreements totaling up to $2,881,047 with Bay Area Community Services (BACS) to provide emergency homeless housing for up to two years and with Alameda County for remodeling and repair services.

Read full story
7 comments
Alameda, CA

Alameda Coffee Culture Thrives with Grand Opening and Reopening of Four New Cafes

Coffee culture is alive and well in Alameda with the grand opening and reopening of four new cafes. No matter where you live on the Island, one has recently opened near you. On Saturday, November 13th, 10 am to Noon, Starbucks celebrates the grand opening of its first drive-through in Alameda at 980 Island Drive. Festivities include a performance by the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus, face painting for kids, and presentations by Mayor Marilyn Ashcraft and the Alameda Police Department.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Alameda Council Approves Three New Strategies to Improve Waste Reduction

On November 2nd, Alameda City Council approved amending the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling Municipal Code to:. Comply with Senate Bill 1383 by reducing organic waste in landfills and emissions of short-lived climate pollutants.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Alameda High Celebrates a Return to Live Theater with "12 Angry Jurors"

A teen on trial in "12 Angry Jurors."Pancho Morris. Pancho Morris, Drama Teacher at Alameda High School (AHS), is excited, relieved, and thankful. Starting on November 4th, AHS Drama will present 12 Angry Jurors at the Fred Chacon Little Theater, its first theater performance in two years.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

City of Alameda Drafts Plan to Add 5,353 Housing Units by 2031

At its October 25th meeting, the Alameda Planning Board held a public workshop on the Draft Housing Element of the City’s General Plan. Once finalized, the Element will comply with the State of California’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process for 2023-2031. The RHNA seeks to ensure that cities and counties are planning enough housing to accommodate all economic segments of the community.

Read full story
4 comments
Alameda, CA

Alameda City Council Approves New Naming Policy to Reflect Current Values

At its October 19th meeting, City Council voted to update its City Facilities and Street Naming Policy to include a new public process and broaden the naming criteria to represent the community better.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Planning Board Approves Permit: Astra to Grow and Bring New Jobs to Alameda

Engine testing at Astra Space facility in AlamedaAstra/John Kraus. On October 11, the City of Alameda Planning Board unanimously approved Astra Space, Inc.’s application for an approximately 14-acre conditional use permit for rocket research and development, light manufacturing, and indoor rocket engine testing in the Enterprise District of Alameda Point, the former site of the U.S. Naval Air Station (N.A.S.)

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Alameda Council Approves 5 Year Plan to Prevent and Respond to Homelessness

At its October 5th meeting, Alameda City Council approved The Road Home: A 5 Year Plan to Prevent and Respond to Homelessness in Alameda. The City contracted with Homebase, a nationally recognized homelessness expert, to develop this strategic plan in response to the rising number of unhoused in the City.

Read full story
5 comments
Alameda, CA

How City of Alameda Will Expand Ways of Responding to Mental Health Crises

At the September 21st Alameda City Council meeting, the Council authorized the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with Alameda Family Services (AFS) to provide clinician services to the City's mental health crisis support pilot program.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

How Rhythmix Art Walk Honored the Haunting History of Alameda’s Japanese American Community

On September 17, Rhythmix Cultural Works (RCW) collaborated with community organizations to honor Alameda’s historic Japantown Neighborhood with a three-hour art walk attended by over 400 participants. Collaborators included the Buddhist Temple of Alameda, Buena Vista United Methodist Church, and the City of Alameda Free Library and Economic Development and Community Services Department.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Enjoy a Wide Range of Alameda Architectural History on Legacy Home Tour

For four decades, the Alameda Architectural Preservation Society (AAPS) has offered its annual Legacy Home Tour to increase public awareness and appreciation of Alameda’s range of historic architecture.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Celebrate the Autumn Moon Festival to Enjoy an Ancient Tradition, Delicious Dessert, and a Touch of Magic

What if you could learn about an ancient tradition, enjoy a delicious dessert, and turn an ordinary evening into a fairytale? You can with the Autumn Moon Festival, a holiday born of legend. It traditionally falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month or mid-September to early October on the Gregorian calendar. In 2021, it is celebrated on September 21st.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

Alameda City Council Directs Spending of $28.68M from the American Rescue Plan Act

On September 7th, 2021, Alameda City Council provided direction to staff regarding allocating $28.68 million in funding provided by the Federal Government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 to assist with recovery from the economic and public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy