Dine at the Capital Grille in Plano to Experience Dry-aged, Hand-carved, Juicy Steaks.

Seared Tenderloin With Butter Poached Lobster Tails - The Ultimate Surf & Turf The Capitol Grille

One of the first things I learned about Texas when I moved here in 1984 was that it's the top beef-producing state in the United States.

"The only time to eat diet food is while you're waiting for the steak to cook." — Julia Cook

Raising cattle is the largest part of Lone Star agriculture and results in delicious, flavorful beef that Texans cherish.

While barbecue, Tex-Mex, chili, and other Texas food treasures are wildly popular, nothing beats a dry-aged, hand-carved, juicy steak with all the fixings.

The Captial Grille In Plano Serves Up Some Mighty Fine Steaks

The Capital Grille in The Shops at Legacy in Plano, Texas, is a first-class, white-tablecloth-style restaurant. It's best known for its in-house expertly prepared steaks, which are dry-aged in-house for 18 to 24 days, then hand-cut by the restaurant's on-premise butcher.

Besides some mighty fine steaks, the dining establishment serves impressive appetizers, soups, salads, mouth-watering seafood, delicious sides, and killer desserts.

" I don't eat red meat, but sometimes a man needs a steak." —Gwyneth Paltrow

Part of the famed 62 location steakhouse restaurant chain, the Plano location offers an excellent dining experience along with Sommelier-selected world-class wines.

The wine list features more than 350 selections, and its floor-to-ceiling wine kiosk regularly houses 3,500 - 5,000 bottles.

A Restaurant With Warm, Stately Setting

From the moment you step past the regal stone lions guarding the front door into The Capital Grille in Plano, the experience is one of comfortable elegance.

African mahogany paneling and Art Deco chandeliers provide a warm, stately setting for the dining establishment of nationally renowned dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and acclaimed world-class wines.

With service as gracious as it is attentive, the restaurant takes pride in impressing you—details matter.

The Black Tie Margarita With Black Sea Salt Is A Work Of Tequila Art

At Capital Grille, attention to detail is apparent in everything. It includes the freshly baked table bread as well as the perfectly appointed black sea salt rims on the Black Tie Margarita created with Casamigos Reposado Tequila Cointreau, fresh lemon, and lime juice.

"If life gives you limes, make margaritas"—Jimmy Buffet

If you don't fancy a margarita or any other specialty drinks, you may like the Double Oaked & Rye Manhattan.

The drink is made from Woodford Reserve Double Oaked small batch Bourbon, Woodford Reserve Rye, and Carpano Antica Vermouth with Amarena cherry.

The Capital Grille Starters

One danger with spending too much time perusing the menu is getting lost in the list of mouth-watering appetizers. The signature pan-fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers is crisp and golden with fiery flavors.

If you decide to order more than one appetizer, consider the Nueske's Cherrywood Double Cut Smoked Bacon with tomato jam and pickled shallots.

Scrumptious soups such as lobster bisque and beautiful tossed salads are available as a bridge course from the appetizer round.

The Menu Holds An Array Of Scrumptious Surprises

Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails is the ultimate Surf & Turf, while the Porcini Rubbed Bone-in Ribeye with 15-year aged Balsamic is a highly recommended house specialty.

Either selection from this steak fantasyland pairs perfectly with the restaurant's iconic lobster Mac 'N' Cheese dish. There is also a classic filet mignon and a New York strip.

The seafood offerings include a flaky, buttery fresh sea bass, sushi-grade seared sesame tuna, and citrus glazed salmon on a bed of green beans with plenty of citrus glaze.

A grilled chicken breast or double-cut lamb rib chops round out the mind-numbing selections.

If You Love Coconut Cream Pie Don't Miss This Dessert

Coconut Cream Pie With House Made Caramel Sauce With Hint Of Rum The Capital Grille

Even though the Capital Grille Classic Cheese Cake, Crème Brûlée, and Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake have previously whispered my name, I am a sucker for the almost too-pretty-to-eat Coconut Cream Pie.

The miniature whipped cream topped pie is drizzled with rum-infused caramel sauce. The dessert is fabulous due to its sweet intensity. It's hard not to savor every single creamy bite.

History

The original Capital Grille was founded by Ned Grace, in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1990. The opening was curious for several reasons: the upscale steakhouse contrasted with the then-rundown downtown area of Providence, and the opening occurred amidst an ongoing recession.

Grace envisioned the restaurant being popular with the business and political elite. He was proven to be accurate. Seven years after opening, the original location pulled in over $4 million in annual sales.

As of 2021, Capital Grille operates under the Specialty Restaurant Group division of Darden. There are six locations in Texas, including two in the Dallas Metroplex.

For More Information

The Capital Grille in The Shops at Legacy in Plano, TX. is located at 7300 Dallas Parkway, Plano, Texas 75024. Open seven days a week, including some Holidays.

Reservations are recommended but not required. If you are planning a big party, it is always best to make advanced plans with the restaurant; for more information and reservations, call (972) 398-2221. Or visit the website.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. If you think more people should read this article, share it on social media. For more local Plano or North Texas news, please follow me here on NewsBreak at: https://original.newsbreak.com/@karen-marie-shelton-1590602.