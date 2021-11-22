Prosper, TX

Smallcakes in Prosper Offers Both Human and Pup Cakes

Karen Marie Shelton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwYlo_0d3YysCQ00
LickMyButterfingers Cupcake From SmallcakesCasey Grubelnik

Cupcakes have been part of the American landscape since the 1770s. The small cake treats are baked into thin paper or aluminum cups.

Topped with layers of decadent frosting, they're designed to serve just one person. Or you can share if you're willing to part with your treat.

“Cupcakes when you want to watch your weight, but still feel the pride that comes with eating an entire cake.” — Dana Gould.

The delectable little cakes are so popular the Food Network had a show called Cupcake Wars. The series ran from 2009 until 2018, amassing over 1.6 million viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6dLD_0d3YysCQ00
Birthday Cupcakes from SmallCakesSmallCakes East Dallas

During the 2000's New York City Magnolia Bakery gained tons of publicity by having their signature cupcakes appear on HBO's Sex and the City.

Many fans of the show traveled to Magnolia to partake of the sweet treats.

The good folks of Prosper, Texas, have been blessed by the Cupcake Fairy Godmother with one of the https://www.smallcakescupcakery.com/locations180 Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery locations.

It's tucked away in a small shop in The Gates Of Prosper off South Preston Road.

Pup Cakes For The Fur Family

Besides an eye-popping array of human cupcake artistry, Smallcakes offers adorable carrot and peanut butter-flavored miniature cakes for your beloved pup.

The freshly baked treats come complete with a miniature dog bone on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKkWH_0d3YysCQ00
Smallcakes Cupcakes For PupsSmallcakes Of Elmhurst

The little pup cakes are all-natural, good for your fur kids, and even safe for humans to eat.

You can buy individual pup cakes or pick up a pre-packaged amount. It's always good to order the pup cakes in advance since they sell out quickly, especially if you want to order a large amount.

Luckily the pup cakes are only available in one flavor although the mini biscuit toppers have different colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eC3yZ_0d3YysCQ00
Peanut Butter Brownie CupcakeSmallCakes Medallion

Decisions, Decisions, Decisions

One of the most difficult decisions you'll have to make is figuring out which of the mouth-watering flavors to buy.

The good news? There's no limit on how many cupcakes you can buy.

It's especially difficult if you go to the shop and see all the decadent cupcakes behind gleaming glass display cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzvPB_0d3YysCQ00
Kentucky Bourban Cupcakes Make With Real BourbanSmallcakesMedallion

The human version of small cakes is available in 18 daily signature flavors including the very popular sprinkle embellished birthday cake and rich lemon drop.

Special Flavor Of The Week With Seasonal Themes

They also offer an eye-popping special flavor of the week. Seasonal flavors include such delights as maple bacon, French toast, and pumpkin.

One lick of the signature authentic buttercream frosting on the various cupcakes and you just may be hooked. The cake is moist, light, and airy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347mEP_0d3YysCQ00
German Chocolate CupcakeSmallCakesMedallion

Topped by authentic buttercream, it's perfect in texture and consistency. The buttercream is light, creamy, and not too sweet. Close your eyes and let the flavors melt into your mouth.

Lick My Butterfingers

Popular flavors besides birthday cake, peanut butter, and red velvet include the almond-flavored wedding cake.

Many fans love the rich Butterfinger chocolate cake with caramel buttercream frosting. The tiny work of cupcake art is embellished with caramel and chocolate drizzle topped off with Butterfinger pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xawnw_0d3YysCQ00
The Buttered Rum#SmallcakesMedallion

For other candy topped treats try the Mmmmm which consists of creamy vanilla cake, swirls of vanilla bean buttercream frosting, and M&M sprinkles.

All of the cupcakes are nestled snugly into little plastic holders inside Smallcake's signature pink boxes. They make incredible gifts.

Custom birthday and special occasion cakes can also be ordered.

Cupcake-inspired Ice Cream, Cake Pops and Cookies

If you run out of cupcake flavors to try, the shop also offers 15 cupcake-inspired ice cream flavors as well as cake pops, ice-cream sandwiches and cookies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u5hW_0d3YysCQ00
Chocolate ice creamSnallcakes Cupcakery

Since Smallcales is a small gourmet bakery and obsessed with freshly baked offerings, they have limited capacity for large or special orders.

From time to time, the small shop hits its capacity. Order as far in advance as possible, especially for custom designs.

Smallcakes is customer-focused. They offer a special rewards program which you can use to get free cupcakes.

Live A Little With A Cupcake

The staff is fun and provides great service, delicious cupcakes, and a sweet experience.

"Looking back, I have this to regret, that too often when I wanted a cupcake, I did not have one." — David Grayson

Everyone needs to live a little and taste the cupcakes. Don't forget to close your eyes so you can experience the melt-in-your-mouth decadence.

Smallcakes is located in Suite 20, The Gates of Prosper, on 1101 S Preston Road. The shop is open Monday through Sunday, but the hours vary slightly on weekends. Call 469-715-6200

Delivery is available through GrubHub. Curbside pickup is another option.

For More Information

