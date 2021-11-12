Celebrate the Holiday season at the Prosper Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 4, 2021

City of Prosper Christmas Festival City of Prosper Christmas Festival

Many people believe Christmas is the best holiday of the year.

It's a beautiful time of giving when families and friends come together to celebrate their love, partake of special traditions, and experience joy. Is there a better thrill than when a loved one opens a gift you picked out for them, rewarding you with hugs and smiles?

"Christmas is the day that holds all time together." — Alexander Smith

The Prosper Christmas Festival Returns With All Its Magic

Due to the raging Pandemic of 2020, the highly anticipated annual Prosper Christmas Festival was unfortunately canceled.

That was then, and this is now.

The annual magical festival returns for 2021 in all its full-blown splendor on Saturday, December 4th, from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at Prosper Town Hall.

The festival is free for all to attend. Complimentary shuttles will also be available for transporting visitors to the town hall location.

Santa's Workshop Will Be Open For Business

Santa's Workshop is a legendary place where Santa Claus and his elves make toys or presents given out at Christmas. The exact "location" of Santa's Workshop varies depending upon local culture and rumors.

The good news? During the Prosper Christmas Festival, the famed Workshop, lucky for me, will be open for kids of all ages.

Whether you want to hang out at Santa's Workshop or not, you can enjoy many other festival activities.

Fun For Everyone

The Festival kicks off at 2:30 pm with The Rotary Club Christmas Parade, followed by four hours of magical Christmas-themed exhibits, community stage presentations, sweet activities, fun attractions, and lots of Christmas shopping.

There will even be special outside carriage rides, weather permitting.

The magical experience of the 2021 Prosper Christmas Festival includes fun for the entire family. There will be a special Kids Fun Zone and Christmas Shoppe.

For anyone with a sweet tooth, there will be fun cookie decorating events. Who can resist that option? Certainly not me.

After a fun-packed day of festivities, the event ends with the spectacular Community Tree Lighting at 7:00 pm. At the very end of the tree lighting event, there will be a fabulous fireworks display.

For More Information

For more information visit ProsperChristmas.org,ProsperParksandRec.org or call (972)569-1160.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. If you think more people should read this article, share it on social media. For more local Prosper news, please follow me here on NewsBreak at: https://original.newsbreak.com/@karen-marie-shelton-1590602