Prosper, TX

Prosper's Cotton Gin Is An Authentic Old Style Texas Diner Serving Up Great Food And Friendship

Karen Marie Shelton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1kzu_0csoJ9Pa00
The Cotton Gin Southwest Special Burger With French FriesThe Cotton Gin

When I moved to Prosper, Texas, in October of 2020 during the raging pandemic, it was difficult to connect with isolated neighbors or make new friends.

One of the first neighbors I was lucky to encounter suggested checking out The Cotton Gin, Prosper's oldest diner located downtown.

Founded in 2001, The Gin, as locals call it, was a much-needed oasis for the less than 3,000 residents to eat, gather, meet, greet and hold community events.

That's a far cry from the 31,700 people estimated to live in Prosper as of 2021.

The Gin Is A Traditional Small-Town Diner

Texas is famous for its small-town diners, which uphold a culinary tradition of comfort food extending all the way back to the state's cattle-driving chuckwagon origins.

“A poet could write volumes about diners, because they're so beautiful. They're brightly lit, with chrome and booths and Naugahyde and great waitresses. Now, it might not be so great in the health department, but I think diner food is really worth experiencing periodically.”
― David Lynch

During my first visit, I was excited to discover that the small-town Texas diner sits in the shadows of Prosper's original cotton gins.

As I entered The Gin's street-front building, I immediately felt at home. The people were friendly, and the exposed brick walls of the front dining room were lined with large comfy wooden booths.

Classic Texas Diner Breakfasts

The menu offers classic diner food. If you arrive before 11:00 am, you can indulge in a wide selection of traditional hearty breakfast favorites.

The Gin Breakfast includes eggs, hash browns, a choice of meats, and toast. Chicken fried steak with eggs proudly resides on the breakfast menu.

After 11:00 am, you can still request the Breakfast 4 Dinner option. If you're starving, you can add pancakes, French toast, or a side of old-fashioned grits.

My evil twin is a sucker for the blueberry pancakes, but my good twin enjoys the avocado toast.

The lunch and dinner menu offers traditional selections, including Waygu burgers, sandwiches, and the Wagyu Chicken Fried Steak, complete with country mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and a choice of corn or slaw.

No Texas diner would be worth their weight in gold without at least one chicken fried steak offering.

Famed Texan Larry McMurty wisely noted: Only a rank degenerate would drive 1,500 miles across Texas without eating a chicken fried steak.

Weekly Specials Light Up The Already Great Menu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Lc92_0csoJ9Pa00
The Cotton Gin Roast Beef DipThe Cotton Gin Roast Beef Dip

One of my favorite weekly specials is The Gin's French Dip sandwich. Generous slices of tender, juicy roast beef are layered with Provolone Cheese on a French Baguette. The Au Jus dipping sauce is plentiful and piping hot.

The sandwich comes with your options of sides include traditional crinkle or waffle fries or a range of veggies. My favorite side is traditional fried Okra with a bit of Ranch on the side. Other yummy sides also beckon.

Whenever the French Dip is the daily special, I immediately push away favorites like the Waygu Cheeseburger or the turkey club. The Gin also has pizza offerings, appetizers, and desserts.

A Full-Service Restaurant

Besides a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the Gin offers a fully stocked bar and an outdoor patio with live entertainment on specific nights.

As you nestle in for a lovely stay at The Gin, always be on your best behavior. You never know when you'll bump into a neighbor or two stopping by for some home cooking, a cold brew, or some foot-stomping tunes.

Tips: The Cotton Gin is located at 204 S Broadway St. in downtown Prosper. The Gin is not open on Sundays. For additional hours of operation or any additional information, visit the Gin's website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Karen Marie Shelton has been writing about lifestyle content and news since the mid-1990s when she founded Hairboutique.com.The topics she covers range from hair, beauty, and fashion to shopping, travel, wellness, and food. A former editor and content developer for 101 Celebrity Hairstyles and Hairstyle Galleries for ten years, find her at @Hairboutique, You can also find her on social media, and across a variety of lifestyle, hair, and beauty locations such as Hairboutique.com, Quora, and Medium. She loves living and working in beautiful Prosper, Texas, Northwest of downtown Dallas. https://hairboutique.com

Prosper, TX
90 followers

More from Karen Marie Shelton

Texas State

Hutchins BBQ in Frisco Won Honorable Mention in Texas Monthly's Top Barbecue Spots for 2021

Everything is bigger in Texas, and the Lone Star State is famous for its regional selection of mouth-watering barbecue. It's been elevated to a form of religion along with football.

Read full story
Prosper, TX

Celebrate the Holiday season at the Prosper Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 4, 2021

City of Prosper Christmas FestivalCity of Prosper Christmas Festival. Many people believe Christmas is the best holiday of the year. It's a beautiful time of giving when families and friends come together to celebrate their love, partake of special traditions, and experience joy. Is there a better thrill than when a loved one opens a gift you picked out for them, rewarding you with hugs and smiles?

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Amps & Axes in Prosper, Texas continues the long tradition of making music in a small community.

Rack of Electric GuitarsPhoto by Mohrez Labaf on Unsplash. Since prehistoric times an array of animal bones were banged together, and people blew crudely constructed horns, to create a variety of different sounds.

Read full story

Whip up individual chocolate chip cookies in your coffee mug for a free instant sweet treat.

Pfaltzgraff Chocolate Chip Cookie MugEbay - Pfaltzgraff Chocolate Chip Cookie Mug. There are just days when nothing tastes better than a gooey, warm chocolate chip cookie. I rarely am willing to make an entire batch of cookies because I might eat them all. One mug cookie is the perfect compromise for a temptation-free sweet treat.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbot Called For Investigation Of Books In School Libraries

On Wednesday, November 11th Governor Abbot called for an investigation by the state's education regulatory agencies into 'pornography' in Texas school libraries. Abbot wrote a letter to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath firmly outlining his expectations regarding any "instance of pornography" being provided to minors under the age of 18.

Read full story

Mini Frozen Pumpkin Cupcakes Include A Gingersnap Cookie

Gingersnap Pumpkin Cream CupcakesPhoto by Chaman Raj on Unsplash. A cookie is just a cookie until it does double duty as a delicious spice-infused dessert crust. In this recipe, a ginger snap cookie forms an unexpected secret crust. It turns this Pumpkin Cream Cupcake into an unexpected delight.

Read full story
Texas State

North Side Pie In Gunter, Texas Whips Up The Ultimate Happy Meal

Feast your eyes on all the deliciousness of The Phoebe from the newly opened North Side Pie in Gunter, TexasPhoto Courtesy Of Mickey Gunn - McKinney, Texas. There's no way anyone, at least anyone human, can bite into a piece of piping hot, serotonin triggering, yummy pizza without feeling happy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy