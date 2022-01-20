Opinion: Kissing is the long-term way to a woman's heart and could be a natural matchmaker!

Photo by Vera Arsic from Pexels

We know the obvious reasons for what's in a kiss; to say hello to friends and family with a peck on one or both cheeks or to share an affectionate moment. However, we are attracted by breath smell or the taste of saliva.

Of course, nature's ultimate reason for kissing is finding a mate and reproducing. About 140 million births worldwide per year prove humans do still procreate. These days, human mating scenarios range from casual encounters to death do us part and every possibility between the two. That's not what we're exploring here.

Let's get back to kissing.

We've all heard about pheromones, but did you know there's no particular mixture for human attraction? The same study showed women preferred more manly testosterone oozing males from the smell of their sweat on t-shirts.

It is well known that the scent of a man or woman may attract or repel. A man doesn't have to possess rugged good looks, a defined torso, and bulging biceps, and a woman with clear skin, shiny hair, and curviness also does not mean you've found the one.

When we first meet someone we fancy, we might use kissing to find out the potential of a mate. Women are pickier than men, especially when she wants to have a family.

Researcher Wlodarski found that kissing can strengthen the bond between a couple in established relationships, especially for women. The more kissing, the happier the woman in a long-term relationship. Interestingly, the study discovered that the main reason for kissing is not always an invitation to get physical unless you are in a short-term relationship.

"It's just an excuse to get two people who are interested in each other close enough to have a sniff," Rafael Wlodarski

Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels

As you might imagine, a garlic kiss is likely to put our partner off! Unless they've eaten garlic too, then it's not a problem!

Did you know you could tell if a person is healthy or sick from the chemicals in their saliva?

Live Science tells us we can. And Web MD gives an example of a dry mouth from a lack of saliva that can cause inflammation of your gums, tongue, and other tissue, leading to gum disease. A healthy amount of saliva helps free food particles from between teeth.

Normally, the body makes up to 2 to 4 pints of saliva a day. Usually, the body makes the most saliva in the late afternoon. It makes the least amount at night. Web MD.

Germs love a dry mouth and will cause bad breath, especially if those bits of meat or sticky sweets stay lodged between teeth. Causes of dry mouth include stress, dehydration, and smoking. As far as kissing is concerned, a non-smoker kissing a dry-mouthed smoker who has been eating crackers is a major turn-off! I know.

The Web MD advised solutions to a dry mouth are to drink plenty of water, try chewing sugar-free gum, or sucking sugar-free candy.

What do you do when you produce too much saliva?

Photo by Gabe from Pexels

Our saliva gushes out of our tastebuds when we eat - or in some cases when we think about eating - something acidic or spicy. In my case, a slice of carrot and pineapple cake with cream cheese frosting has me drooling. If you have too much saliva in your mouth, the Web MD's answer is to change your diet!

So now you know what nature supplies us with and how to ensure your mouth is fresh if you have saliva problems. What are you waiting for? Pucker up and get kissing to find your perfect match!

Do you remember your first ever kiss?

Mine was at the bus stop on the way home after school, with a boy called Gary whose lips tasted of blackcurrant cordial. We were nine years old and so shy we couldn't think of anything to say to each other. Our couple status lasted ten days.

I've told you mine, what's your first kiss story?.