Opinion: given a choice of anything you wanted, what would you do with your life?

Karen Madej

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIaWh_0dcfA7Uv00
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

We don’t have to do jobs we don’t like these days. If we decide we want to do something different we can find some free or paid courses to learn how to do what we love. And then work towards our dream job. In the US in Q3 2021, there were 10,721,666.66667 unfilled job vacancies.

“Do You Do It, Or Does It Do You?” Alan Watts

Years ago, when I was trawling the Internet for inspiration, I stumbled on a video of Alan Watts talking about what he says to his students to help them choose what they want to do with their lives.

Here are two quotes that changed my life.

What do you desire? What makes you itch? What sort of a situation would you like?” ~Alan Watts

“So I always ask the question, what would you like to do if money were no object?” ~Alan Watts

These are the questions I asked and answered.

Q1. What are your passions?

A1. Writing, reading, traveling, eating, socializing, photography, TV shows, and movies.

Q2. What are you good at doing?

A2. I speak with confidence and listen with patience to people from all walks of life. I have twenty years of business experience, twelve as a manager. These are valuable and marketable skills. I was good at solving problems; this didn’t mean that I enjoyed working 12 hour days as an operations manager.

Q3. If you didn’t have to worry about money, what would you choose to do?

A3. I would try out new countries and capture scenes with words and photos.

With the help of Google, I found teaching English as a foreign language as a career possibility. It suited my abilities and my passions. Plus, I love correcting people.

The Life Coach offers “5 questions to ask yourself for a more fulfilling career.” Including, “How do you want to work?” More people are working from home these days. Some work fewer hours. “Who do you want to work with?” For example, you might feel a strong pull to work with children or animals.

As for location, Prague in the Czech Republic was the best choice for me as it was easy to visit family and friends in the UK.

The grammar nearly beat me, though. I got through a month of intense training to become qualified to teach the unsuspecting business people of Prague. You’ve heard of fake it till you make it, haven’t you?

The first school I applied to put me through a seventy-two-word grammar test and offered me a job before I’d even finished the training.

According to the Director of Studies, it was the highest score he’d seen. I can only say it must have been due to all the reading I did as a youth!

I ran around town teaching English to business people, jumping on and off trams. I made life-long friends. For the first time in thirty-odd years, I lived on my own.

I studied creative writing for five years.

I travelled to Vienna, Austria; Nice, France; Moravia, Karlovy Vary, Marianski Lazne, and Cesky Krumlov, Czechia; Krakow, Poland.

Argentina called

A few years later, I sold my UK flat. The market had improved enough to pay off the mortgage and leave me with a small profit.

A 70-liter backpack, a wheelie cabin-sized suitcase, and a normal-sized backpack worn on my front contained all my worldly possessions.

I lived in Argentina for three months on that small profit. I wrote about my experiences. I taught English for a couple of language schools in Buenos Aires. I’ll go back one day to visit Mendoza and Patagonia.

Back to Prague

I returned to Prague in 2015 with a new online job coaching French business people for a language school based in France.

It paid very well.

I learned grammar.

I worked from home and didn’t have to run around Prague.

I traveled to Madrid and Barcelona in Spain. Bordeaux in France. Budapest in Hungary.

I even stayed in a five-star hotel in Kent, courtesy of my online coaching employers.

Discover and realize your passions

I changed my life by first selling or giving away most of my possessions, settling loans and credit cards, and then trial and error.

I rediscovered blogging in 2009. In 2020, I started writing online in my spare time. In 2021, I wrote for a living.

Most of us won’t change our careers overnight. We can work our way towards what we enjoy, though.

Maybe you are successful and happy in your job.

If you aren’t, why not ask yourself the four questions and take action? If you are stuck for inspiration, Coolest Dream Jobs in the World offers, in my opinion, 50 of the weirdest jobs in the world! How about an ostrich sitter, professional cuddler, or gum taster?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAxFa_0dcfA7Uv00
Image by Rene Grothmann from Pixabay

Of course, travel is no longer an easy option. Perhaps in the future. But we can work online, Teaching English as a Second/Foreign Language (ESL/EFL) without a degree, or choose from 100s of free online courses from Coursera.

Given a choice of anything you wanted and money was no object, what would you do with your life?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# career# dream job# life# travel# work

Comments / 16

Published by

Passionate about climate change and living a debt-free, sustainable life. Determined to learn how to and build an adobe house or Earthship. The goal is to live off-grid and off the land. Energy for heat and to power electrical devices and appliances will use solar, wind, and hydro-powered electricity. No trees will die to make my home.

7633 followers

More from Karen Madej

Opinion: Wildlife crossings save endangered lives and reduce the cost of vehicle collisions on US highways

US Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Work starts this month on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. Last year, the Annenberg Foundation sponsored the largest spanning overpass of its kind - 210 feet over ten lanes of the 101 Freeway at Liberty Canyon to the tune of $25 million donated to the National Wildlife Federation's #SaveLACougars campaign.

Read full story

Opinion: What price will American families pay if Senator Manchin rejects the progressive Build Back bill again?

I have to admit when I read about Joe Manchin’s stance, I thought he was in the wrong party. The Guardian reported the Democrat voted no on Sunday 19 December. At the time, it looked as though the $1.75tn Build Back Better plan would fail.

Read full story

Opinion: studies show expectations of buying stuff, long-term relationships, and dieting are misconceptions

You know all that stuff you buy? A twenty-year study by Nickerson et al. (2003) showed that a materialistic lifestyle does not make you happy. Consumerism harms your mental health.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: is it right we go into debt at Christmas to satisfy our families, friends, and neighbors for tradition?

VISA, Mastercard, and other credit card companies know how to catch you and keep you paying. Usually, the minimum amount every month with little to no chance of ever paying the whole amount off. Not unless a rich relative leaves you their fortune.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

Mi Vecino is hiring; it wants everyone, especially first-time voters, in Florida to vote; and they need your help

Mi Vecino has a mission, and it's possible to feel their positive energy and determination in the Tweets and their website. The grassroots Florida nonprofit is registering and empowering black, brown, and other minorities. They have a goal for December 2021 of 1500 first-time voter registrants. Its main focus is first-time voters and giving people the tools to help themselves.

Read full story

Opinion: society demands we take daily showers; why would we go without them?

In addition to washing my hands with antibacterial soap approximately fifty times a day (probably not that much in reality - but I do drink a lot of water), I shower or have a bath once a week, and my skin rewards me with perfect hydration. No dryness. A non-itchy, naturally oiled skin is why I choose not to shower every day.

Read full story
282 comments

Buy Nothing this Christmas, gift what you don't need, reduce clutter, and touch the brakes on climate change

Two friends Rebecca and Liesl started Buy Nothing when they realized the Pacific Northwest beach they were sitting on with their children was littered with plastic. All shapes, sizes, and color.

Read full story

Why walk away from a life of instant hot or cold air, light at the touch of a button, and safe to drink running water?

A log cabin similar to the house in the story.Photo by Mary Winchester on Unsplash. The majority of Westerners live in urban settings, comfortable, secure, surrounded by neighbors. There's safety in numbers and economies of scale for local councils to provide water, energy, and refuse collections. Many other services exist in our communities. All we need to do is Google or visit them in person.

Read full story
16 comments

The Story of Solutions compares how we consume more of everything rather than choose better for us and the planet

The Story of Solutions presented by Annie Leonard takes us through the story of more. Firstly, the ability of humans to solve the problems of productivity. This started with the Industrial Revolution when Sir Richard Arkwright borrowed design ideas from others to create weaving machines. But that was later.

Read full story

Swap SheIn cheap fast-fashion disposable clothing for ethical and sustainable slow-fashion brands

Ethical slow fashion companies like Patagonia and Pact Apparel have been planet-friendly for decades! The Good Trade lists 35 Fair Trade & Ethical Clothing Brands. Let's look at some of the reasons you might like to consider buying from them and other sustainable slow-fashion brands.

Read full story

Sustainability is about noticing how much unnecessary stuff we consume and reducing it where we can

In a recent article, so many folks’ wrote negative comments about the title: The U.S. consumes the equivalent of five planets; for one U.S. resident, that’s about 17 U.S. football fields, caused me to wonder what made them so angry.

Read full story
2 comments

The U.S. consumes the equivalent of five planets; for one U.S. resident, that's about 17 U.S. football fields

Did you know the US consumes the equivalent of five planets?. The UK and EU consume around three to four planets worth of food and other products. The average Ecological Footprint for a U.S. resident (as of 2005 data) is 9.4 global hectares (23.5 acres), or about the size of 17 U.S. football fields. If everyone in the world lived like an American, it would take almost five planets to support humanity. Global Footprint Network.

Read full story
107 comments

Will you help Greta, Vanessa, Dominika, and Mitzi end all fossil fuel uses immediately and keep the 1.5°C goals alive?

People reject climate change because of money, and they believe that stripping a planet of ecosystems and habitats for profit has nothing to do with global warming. These are the very people who we have tasked with the actions. Greenwashing exists.

Read full story
50 comments

Would you spend $300 or $4000 on a temporary or permanent Airstream, earthbag, or hobbit house?

If you are thinking of building your own home, a good place to start is with a temporary place to live on site. Unless you are rich and paying professionals to build your mansion or a grand design, you will need a roof over your head.

Read full story
24 comments

What's America's reason for a shortage of delivery drivers?

Longhaul, truckload drivers benefitted from higher pay as a result of sky-rocketing online ordering in 2020. They stopped driving for weeks at a time and went to work for companies that paid them more. Some drivers were offered higher pay and local routes. Many drivers took advantage of extra pay and reduced their hours to spend more time with their families.

Read full story
125 comments
Montana State

A young couple live debt-free in an off-grid house made from muddy straw using their hands and feet in Montana

Gerry Thomasen from Nanaimo, Canada, CC BY 2.0 - Not the actual house featured in the story. About 14 years after seeing a cob house and ten years of researching and dreaming up designs for one, a young couple built their own straw bale cob house in Bitterroot Valley, Montana.

Read full story
15 comments

How can you save money while earning barely enough to live on?

According to a 2018 survey of 2,000 Americans by MidAmerica Nazarene University (MNU), men want to earn $445,000, and women desire $279,000 per year. We need to pause for a reality check here. The average middle-class salary checked in at $61,372. Boom! There goes that dream.

Read full story
9 comments

Affordable and natural alternatives to traditional, overpriced, and monopolized burial and cremation caskets do exist

Humans, in general, don't want to think about dying. We leave our funeral arrangements to the last minute or for our families and friends to deal with when we die. Some organized people, of course, plan way ahead. By acting sooner rather than later, we can even lock in a lower price.

Read full story
21 comments

Unlike throwaway fast fashion, Levi’s® makes their jeans to be worn and get better with age

Introduced during WW2, Levi’s® became more than the hardwearing materials needed to stand up to the wear and tear of good old-fashioned manual labor, on farms, and in factories. Movie stars like Marilyn Munro in River of No Return and The Misfits and James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause made 501’s famous and desirable to fans.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy