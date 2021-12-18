Opinion: society demands we take daily showers; why would we go without them?

Karen Madej

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4UWF_0dPpsIdA00
Image by David Mark from Pixabay

In addition to washing my hands with antibacterial soap approximately fifty times a day (probably not that much in reality - but I do drink a lot of water), I shower or have a bath once a week, and my skin rewards me with perfect hydration. No dryness. A non-itchy, naturally oiled skin is why I choose not to shower every day.

When I have a bath to relax, I always wash and shower afterward as the dirty bathwater drains away. I'm British. At least 1 in 4 of us stopped showering every day since the pandemic started. I don't wear deodorant. I only apply makeup when on a zoom call, going for a walk to the supermarket, or exercising.

Sometimes I don't wash my hair for a week or until my scalp gets itchy. Call me nasty; I don't mind. We can choose for ourselves what we need hygienically.

“Dirt is simply matter out of place.” Mary Douglas

What makes body odor?

The sweat produced by healthy people is not likely to smell unpleasant until the compounds in the sweat are broken down into simpler molecules. We have about one thousand varieties of bacteria inhabiting our skin. We are born with bacterial flora, and our skin adapts or reacts to our environment.

In the Diet quality and the attractiveness of male body odor study, Australian psychologists assessed dietary fruit and vegetable intake (carotenoids - red, orange, and yellow) using skin spectrophotometry and a food frequency questionnaire.

Male study participants provided armpit sweat samples and a record of what they ate. Female participants considered the samples. The skin spectrophotometry measure discovered that males who ate a lot of fruit and veg produced "pleasant, floral, sweet, and medicinal qualities." The sweat from males who self-reported eating greater quantities of "fat, meat, egg and tofu" was also pleasant.

However, simple carbohydrate food types (e.g., fructose/corn syrup) produced "stronger smelling less pleasant sweat."

A significant contributor to good health, both in the short and longer term, is a diet rich in fruit and vegetables. Science Direct

I eat a lot of fresh fruit and veg and limit my naughty carbs like chips and cakes. But left too long, sweat will get nasty! So, when I can't stand the smell of my sweaty armpits, I wash them with antibacterial soap. How about you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sr3F6_0dPpsIdA00
Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay

In 5 foods and drinks that affect body odor, by Dena Champion, RD, we find that some people develop a rare metabolic disorder that causes a defect in enzyme production. The result is body odor called trimethylaminuria. Within a few hours of eating, their body gives off a fishy smell because they can't break down the chemical found in seafood.

One of the other foods mentioned includes cruciferous vegetables - cabbage, cauliflower, kale, and broccoli - all high in fiber; they can cause some gassy rotten egg smells. Dena Champion, RD, advises that these vegetables are very good for us and start with small amounts to see how much your digestive system can manage.

Folks who move less, don't get dirty or sweaty might choose to wash less. Are you someone who waits for the stink before getting in the shower?

Or perhaps you take three showers a day? A cold one to wake up, a warm one after a workout, and the third - a hot one after work.

Or do you prefer to listen to what your body tells you as Healthline advises:

"Since there are no hard or fast rules on how much is too much, it's important that you get to know your body and determine what your skin can tolerate."

If you shower too much it can lead to discomfort, and you may experience:
itching
dry, flaky skin
flare-ups of skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis
dry, brittle hair

Healthline also says: If you go too long between showers, you may experience:

  • increased body odor
  • acne
  • flare-ups of skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis
  • skin infections
  • areas of dark or discolored skin
  • in extreme cases, dermatitis neglecta, thick patches of scaly skin

Most days, I use liquid soap and water for my pits, bits, and feet, especially when I get sweaty from powerwalking. My face gets washed twice a day with an all-natural cleanser and water because it gets exposed to all sorts of pollution outdoors.

I'm so bored with cleaning and washing regularly. I choose to do the chores when necessary. I'm fifty-five years old, live alone, and work from home, so who can I annoy if I get a little smelly now and then?

What do you think on the subject of why you would or would not take a shower daily?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
hygienebody odorskinfreedom to choosehealth

Comments / 236

Published by

Passionate about climate change and living a debt-free, sustainable life. Determined to learn how to and build an adobe house or Earthship. The goal is to live off-grid and off the land. Energy for heat and to power electrical devices and appliances will use solar, wind, and hydro-powered electricity. No trees will die to make my home.

7560 followers

More from Karen Madej

Opinion: is it right we go into debt at Christmas to satisfy our families, friends, and neighbors for tradition?

VISA, Mastercard, and other credit card companies know how to catch you and keep you paying. Usually, the minimum amount every month with little to no chance of ever paying the whole amount off. Not unless a rich relative leaves you their fortune.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Mi Vecino is hiring; it wants everyone, especially first-time voters, in Florida to vote; and they need your help

Mi Vecino has a mission, and it's possible to feel their positive energy and determination in the Tweets and their website. The grassroots Florida nonprofit is registering and empowering black, brown, and other minorities. They have a goal for December 2021 of 1500 first-time voter registrants. Its main focus is first-time voters and giving people the tools to help themselves.

Read full story

Buy Nothing this Christmas, gift what you don't need, reduce clutter, and touch the brakes on climate change

Two friends Rebecca and Liesl started Buy Nothing when they realized the Pacific Northwest beach they were sitting on with their children was littered with plastic. All shapes, sizes, and color.

Read full story

Why walk away from a life of instant hot or cold air, light at the touch of a button, and safe to drink running water?

A log cabin similar to the house in the story.Photo by Mary Winchester on Unsplash. The majority of Westerners live in urban settings, comfortable, secure, surrounded by neighbors. There's safety in numbers and economies of scale for local councils to provide water, energy, and refuse collections. Many other services exist in our communities. All we need to do is Google or visit them in person.

Read full story
16 comments

The Story of Solutions compares how we consume more of everything rather than choose better for us and the planet

The Story of Solutions presented by Annie Leonard takes us through the story of more. Firstly, the ability of humans to solve the problems of productivity. This started with the Industrial Revolution when Sir Richard Arkwright borrowed design ideas from others to create weaving machines. But that was later.

Read full story

Swap SheIn cheap fast-fashion disposable clothing for ethical and sustainable slow-fashion brands

Ethical slow fashion companies like Patagonia and Pact Apparel have been planet-friendly for decades! The Good Trade lists 35 Fair Trade & Ethical Clothing Brands. Let's look at some of the reasons you might like to consider buying from them and other sustainable slow-fashion brands.

Read full story

Sustainability is about noticing how much unnecessary stuff we consume and reducing it where we can

In a recent article, so many folks’ wrote negative comments about the title: The U.S. consumes the equivalent of five planets; for one U.S. resident, that’s about 17 U.S. football fields, caused me to wonder what made them so angry.

Read full story
2 comments

The U.S. consumes the equivalent of five planets; for one U.S. resident, that's about 17 U.S. football fields

Did you know the US consumes the equivalent of five planets?. The UK and EU consume around three to four planets worth of food and other products. The average Ecological Footprint for a U.S. resident (as of 2005 data) is 9.4 global hectares (23.5 acres), or about the size of 17 U.S. football fields. If everyone in the world lived like an American, it would take almost five planets to support humanity. Global Footprint Network.

Read full story
107 comments

Will you help Greta, Vanessa, Dominika, and Mitzi end all fossil fuel uses immediately and keep the 1.5°C goals alive?

People reject climate change because of money, and they believe that stripping a planet of ecosystems and habitats for profit has nothing to do with global warming. These are the very people who we have tasked with the actions. Greenwashing exists.

Read full story
50 comments

Would you spend $300 or $4000 on a temporary or permanent Airstream, earthbag, or hobbit house?

If you are thinking of building your own home, a good place to start is with a temporary place to live on site. Unless you are rich and paying professionals to build your mansion or a grand design, you will need a roof over your head.

Read full story
24 comments

What's America's reason for a shortage of delivery drivers?

Longhaul, truckload drivers benefitted from higher pay as a result of sky-rocketing online ordering in 2020. They stopped driving for weeks at a time and went to work for companies that paid them more. Some drivers were offered higher pay and local routes. Many drivers took advantage of extra pay and reduced their hours to spend more time with their families.

Read full story
125 comments
Montana State

A young couple live debt-free in an off-grid house made from muddy straw using their hands and feet in Montana

Gerry Thomasen from Nanaimo, Canada, CC BY 2.0 - Not the actual house featured in the story. About 14 years after seeing a cob house and ten years of researching and dreaming up designs for one, a young couple built their own straw bale cob house in Bitterroot Valley, Montana.

Read full story
15 comments

How can you save money while earning barely enough to live on?

According to a 2018 survey of 2,000 Americans by MidAmerica Nazarene University (MNU), men want to earn $445,000, and women desire $279,000 per year. We need to pause for a reality check here. The average middle-class salary checked in at $61,372. Boom! There goes that dream.

Read full story
9 comments

Affordable and natural alternatives to traditional, overpriced, and monopolized burial and cremation caskets do exist

Humans, in general, don't want to think about dying. We leave our funeral arrangements to the last minute or for our families and friends to deal with when we die. Some organized people, of course, plan way ahead. By acting sooner rather than later, we can even lock in a lower price.

Read full story
21 comments

Unlike throwaway fast fashion, Levi’s® makes their jeans to be worn and get better with age

Introduced during WW2, Levi’s® became more than the hardwearing materials needed to stand up to the wear and tear of good old-fashioned manual labor, on farms, and in factories. Movie stars like Marilyn Munro in River of No Return and The Misfits and James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause made 501’s famous and desirable to fans.

Read full story
27 comments

How hard can it be to keep six chickens and four roosters in a shed?

Me and my hen. Image Author’s Own. The day before the demonstration of how to get the chickens out of the shed and into their assigned cages, I happily accepted responsibility for ten chickens and their rickety shed. For a long weekend. My neighbor, Andy, a friendly chap who teaches pole dancing at his studio just off the High Street, had to visit his mum. Luckily, his four tiny dogs would go with him. Phew.

Read full story

A woman lives in the woods and has no gas or electricity, no running water, and no internet

Photo by Joy Deb from Pexels - Not the actual house in the woods. This remarkable woman has cut herself off from everything we use every day without thinking. She has no gas or electricity, no running water, and no internet! Also, she’s not a big fan of furniture, so she has none.

Read full story
641 comments

Living with bad skin: rosacea flushes, red veins, and acne Dermatica prescription treatments may help

Like you, I’ve used all sorts of cleansers, washes, creams, lotions, and potions. They worked for decades, then one day in March, I woke up, and my face was red and angry and spotty! I hadn’t had zits since I was a teenager. My step mum would stand me against the kitchen door and ease my blackheads out with a tissue wrapped around her talon-like nails. But I never had spots.

Read full story

Who's willing to stop eating beef and turkeys and using fossil fuels to save the planet?

We probably won’t meet the target of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees C without a change in what we consume. It’s even less likely we’ll reach the 1.5C target because we don’t want to change our diets. We have enjoyed delicacies from all over the world for decades, and why should we worry about the droughts, floods, freezes, tornadoes, and hurricanes? Nothing to do with us. We have no control over those conglomerates who buy up every mom and pop business when ripe for the picking.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy