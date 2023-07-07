Addressing the Housing Crisis: Collaboration between Business and Housing Providers in Overland Park

Housing is a critical factor in the economic health of a community and the well-being of its residents. Every community in the metro area is addressing this issue in different ways.

The challenge lies in building enough homes to meet the demand. The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) uses the five Ls - Lots, Labor, Lumber, Loans, and Laws - to explain the housing market. These factors determine the availability and affordability of housing.

Rising interest rates, material costs, and regulations can restrict the supply of new homes. Local governing bodies can influence the regulatory conditions to ensure a diverse inventory of housing options. However, they cannot control interest rates or international supply chain issues.