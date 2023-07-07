Zoning Hearing Announcement for Change from Agriculture to Single-Family Residential District in McPherson, Kansas

The McPherson City Planning Commission has issued an official notice of a zoning hearing to be held on August 1, 2023.

The hearing will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Commission Room of the Municipal Center in McPherson, Kansas.

The zoning application being considered is for a change from the A-1, Agriculture Transition District to the R-1, Single-Family Residential District.

The applicant, the City of McPherson Fire Department, is located at 312 East Kansas Avenue.

The legal description of the property is provided, along with the general location at 1705 North Main St.

Interested parties are invited to attend the hearing and express their views.

Following the hearing, the Planning Commission may recommend approval to the City Commission, which would be enacted by ordinance.

The public hearing may be recessed and continued as necessary.