Public Hearing for Conditional Use Application for RV Parking in McPherson, Kansas

Veronica Eck, residing at 105 Arcadian Ct., City of McPherson, Kansas, has submitted an application for a Conditional Use as an Exception to establish parking for a recreational vehicle (RV).

The property in question is zoned as R-1, Single-Family Residential District and is located in the Eastmoor Addition, Block 1-5, specifically Block 1, Lot 3, Section 28, Township 19, Range 03.

The application has been assigned Case No. CU-23-08.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will review the application during their meeting on July 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Municipal Center on 400 East Kansas Avenue, McPherson, Kansas.

Interested parties have the option to attend the meeting in person or be represented by an agent or attorney.

Following the hearing, the Board of Zoning Appeals may render a decision.

The public hearing may be adjourned and resumed without prior notice.