Mcpherson, KS

Public Hearing for Conditional Use Application for RV Parking in McPherson, Kansas

Kansas Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HSLa_0nIem4eF00

Veronica Eck, residing at 105 Arcadian Ct., City of McPherson, Kansas, has submitted an application for a Conditional Use as an Exception to establish parking for a recreational vehicle (RV).

The property in question is zoned as R-1, Single-Family Residential District and is located in the Eastmoor Addition, Block 1-5, specifically Block 1, Lot 3, Section 28, Township 19, Range 03.

The application has been assigned Case No. CU-23-08.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will review the application during their meeting on July 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Municipal Center on 400 East Kansas Avenue, McPherson, Kansas.

Interested parties have the option to attend the meeting in person or be represented by an agent or attorney.

Following the hearing, the Board of Zoning Appeals may render a decision.

The public hearing may be adjourned and resumed without prior notice.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Kansas

201 followers

More from Kansas Updates

Riley County, KS

Riley County Police Department Provides Transparency and Updates on Recent Arrests and Incidents

The Riley County Police Department is committed to transparency and accessibility, offering a summary of calls for service and reports filed by their agency. However, some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to protect community members and comply with the law.

Read full story
Johnson City, KS

Johnson County Executive Airport Celebrates Completion of Taxiway Bravo Reconstruction Project

The completion of Johnson County Executive Airport's rebuilt Taxiway Bravo was celebrated by dignitaries and community members. The taxiway project, funded entirely by federal funds, is part of a partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reconstruct the airport's infrastructure.

Read full story
Kansas State

Key Dates and Information for the August 1, 2023 Primary Election

The voter registration deadline for the August 1, 2023 Primary Election is Tuesday, July 11th. Registration can be done online at https://www.WycoVotes.org/voter-registration. Advance by mail ballots will be mailed starting July 12 and ballot drop boxes will be open 24/7. Early in-person voting begins on July 22 and the last day to request an advance by mail ballot is July 25.

Read full story
Roeland Park, KS

Street Maintenance Surface Treatments in July & August 2023: Construction and Preventative Maintenance Schedule

Beginning on July 17th, 2023, McAnany Construction will start street construction on the red streets shown on the attached map. These streets will be fully removed and replaced with rock aggregate and asphalt. Driveway approaches will not be affected, and temporary aggregate will be installed to maintain access.

Read full story
Johnson County, KS

Financial Expert Joins Johnson County Library Board to Ensure Responsible Spending

Anna van Ophem, a member of the Johnson County Library Board, brings decades of experience in the financial services industry to her new role. Appointed by Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara in April 2023, van Ophem is focused on listening and learning about the organization.

Read full story
Edgerton, KS

Improving Recycling in Edgerton: Introducing the Recycle Right Program

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is launching a new education campaign called "Recycle Right" in the City of Edgerton. The campaign aims to improve recycling and reduce contamination by providing direct feedback to residents about the materials that should not be in their recycle bins.

Read full story
Baldwin City, KS

Enhancing Marketability and Earning Potential: A Graduate Business Certificate in Data Analytics

This text discusses a graduate business certificate program that aims to enhance marketability, knowledge, and earning potential. The program consists of several courses, including DTA 510 Advanced Business Data and Analytics, which focuses on data analysis and business intelligence.

Read full story
Riley County, KS

Interagency Cooperation Strengthened in Joint Active Violence Training Exercise

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) and emergency personnel from the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS, and other partners will be conducting a joint active violence training exercise over three days next week.

Read full story
Riley County, KS

Riley County Police Department Reports: Arrests, Crashes, and Job Opportunities

The text provides a summary of calls for service and reports filed by the Riley County Police Department, with certain details withheld to protect community members and adhere to the law.

Read full story
Overland Park, KS

Addressing the Housing Crisis: Collaboration between Business and Housing Providers in Overland Park

Housing is a critical factor in the economic health of a community and the well-being of its residents. Every community in the metro area is addressing this issue in different ways.

Read full story
Mcpherson, KS

Zoning Hearing Announcement for Change from Agriculture to Single-Family Residential District in McPherson, Kansas

The McPherson City Planning Commission has issued an official notice of a zoning hearing to be held on August 1, 2023. The hearing will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Commission Room of the Municipal Center in McPherson, Kansas.

Read full story
Lawrence, KS

Upcoming Community Conversations on Policing: Join the Community-Police Oversight Work Group

The Community Police Oversight Work Group is hosting two upcoming community conversations to discuss policing in the community. The sessions are intended to gather input from community members and will inform the workgroup's ongoing efforts and eventual recommendations to the City Commission.

Read full story
Overland Park, KS

10 Overland Park Attractions Inspired by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: From Farmers' Markets to Life-Sized Chess

Taylor Swift is set to perform at Arrowhead Stadium for her Eras Tour shows, and to celebrate, a list of Overland Park attractions has been compiled for each album. For Taylor Swift's self-titled album, the Overland Park Farmers' Market is recommended, where shoppers can find a wide variety of products from all over the world.

Read full story
Olathe, KS

Olathe Board of Education Approves Fiscal Year End Expenses and Technology Policies

The Olathe Board of Education held its end of fiscal year meeting on June 28. Routine items such as approving meeting minutes, accounts payable, and human resources for June were discussed.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

Mayor Garner Appoints Experienced Leaders to Enhance Community Engagement and Administration Efficiency

Mayor Tyrone A. Garner has appointed two key staff members to his team. Steve Williams will serve as Community Engagement & Welfare Advisor to the Office of the Mayor, while Irene Caudillo will assume the role of Chief of Staff. Both individuals bring extensive experience in community leadership to their positions.

Read full story
Wyandotte County, KS

Mapping Heat Islands: Calling for Community Volunteers in Kansas

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) and Wyandotte County Public Health Department (WYCO PHD) are collaborating with community volunteers to identify heat islands, or hotspots, in both counties.

Read full story
Lawrence, KS

Delays in Lawrence Transit's Central Station Opening and Route Redesign: Expected Completion in 2024

Two major public transit improvements in Lawrence, Kansas, have been delayed, with a new expected completion date of January 2, 2024. The projects include the opening of the new Central Station at Bob Billings & Crestline and redesigned routes to align with the facility.

Read full story
Lawrence, KS

Public Comments Open for Lawrence Transit System's 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program Amendment #3

The 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Lawrence Transit System is seeking public comments on Amendment #3. The public comment period will last for 15 days, from July 6 to July 21.

Read full story
Olathe, KS

Get Ready for the 2023-24 School Year: Online Registration Now Open in ParentVUE

Online registration for the 2023-24 school year is now open in ParentVUE. Parents can access the link to Online Registration through the ParentVUE app or the ParentVUE website. They can complete all necessary registration documents for their children and update contact and demographic information.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy