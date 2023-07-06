Affordable Housing Advisory Board Meeting on July 10, 2023: Agenda and Registration Details

The Affordable Housing Advisory Board will meet on July 10, 2023, at 11:00am. The meeting will be held in hybrid format at Lawrence City Hall and via Zoom video conference.
The agenda and background materials can be found at the provided link. To observe the meeting live, visit the Live Video Stream or the City's YouTube Channel.Visit here for more details
