JCCC Pitchers Earn All-America Honors for Outstanding Performances

Three pitchers from the Johnson County Community College baseball team have been recognized for their outstanding performances.

Luc Fladda, a sophomore left-hander, was chosen for the First-Team, while Gabe Nutter and John Chambers, both sophomores, earned Third-Team honors.

Fladda and Nutter played prominent roles as starters for the Cavaliers, while Chambers served as the team's closer.

Their contributions helped the Cavaliers achieve a record-breaking 56 wins and secure their third appearance in the JUCO World Series.

Fladda, who also received All-American recognition from the NJCAA and ABCA/Rawlings Sporting Goods, had an impressive season with 12 wins and a perfect record of 12-0.

He led the conference in several categories and played a crucial role in JCCC's success.

Nutter, with a perfect 9-0 record, also showcased his skills on the mound, ranking fourth in the conference for strikeouts.

Chambers, known for his ability to shut down opponents, recorded seven saves and had an impressive earned run average of 1.85.