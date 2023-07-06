Jayhawks to Compete at 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships: A Look at the Athletes and Events

The Kansas Track and Field program will have several athletes competing at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

A.J. Green, Rylee Anderson, Clayton Simms, Honour Finley, Bryce Hoppel, Jameir Colbert, Sawyer Schmidt, and Grant Lockwood will all participate in their respective events.

Green and Hoppel will run in the 800m event, with their first round starting today.

Finley will compete in the women's 800m event, Anderson in the women's high jump, Simms in the pole vault, Schmidt in the 1500m event, and Lockwood and Colbert in the 400m event.