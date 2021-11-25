Titanic: The Line of Dialogue That Was Improvised by Leonardo DiCaprio

This film - winner of 11 Oscars - has several memorable scenes and dialogues, although there is one that many surely remember with great accuracy. Learn more here.

In 1997 , Titanic, the iconic James Cameron film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, hit the big screen and catapulted them to fame and became a box office success. This film - winner of 11 Oscars - has several memorable scenes and dialogues, although there is one that many surely remember with great accuracy.

One of the most emblematic moments of the film is the one in which Jack (DiCaprio), accompanied by his friend Fabrizio, approaches the front of the ship and shouts "I am the king of the world" ("I'm the king of the world ") . Perhaps many do not know it, but this line was improvised by the actor, as it was not in the script.

This was confirmed by Cameron himself when he appeared on the BBC's Movies

That Made Me in 2019 (via ScreenRant ). There, the director told how the dialogue "was invented in the moment" because they were running out of natural light while looking for a line that described the atmosphere of the scene .

After trying various alternatives, Cameron came up with the phrase "I am the king of the world" and asked DiCaprio to spread his arms and simply show that he was enjoying the moment . However, DiCaprio was not enthusiastic about the idea. After doubting and asking several times what he intended, the actor finally interpreted the scene following the director's instructions and the result is already known history.