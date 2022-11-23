Charlotte, NC

TV news helicopter crashed in north Carolina

kandel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhUTy_0jKWGj3D00
Photo byphoto by AP

Two persons die after TV news Helicopter crashes in North Carolina, police said

A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina TV channel passed on when a news helicopter crashed along an interstate thruway in the Charlotte region, as per specialists and the station.

Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were distinguished as individuals killed in the accident in a proclamation by WBTV. The accident growled traffic along Highway 77 in the Charlotte region after its headed southward paths were shut by examiners, yet no vehicles on the ground were involved.

Two individuals were ready for the Robinson R44 helicopter, which crashed around 12:20 p.m. neighborhood time, as indicated by an explanation from the Government Flying Organization.

The Mecklenburg District EMS Office said the two were articulated dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aexxN_0jKWGj3D00
Photo byphoto by AP

The station honored Myers and Tayag both in a composed proclamation and on the air. WBTV telecasters who had been giving an account of the accident recognized their partners through broke voices on air around three hours following the destructive accident.

"We are attempting to comfort their families in this troublesome time. We value the overflow of help for our staff and you are proceeding with petitions for their families," the station said in a proclamation.

Police said that no vehicles on the ground were associated with the accident. Fundamental observer accounts demonstrate that the pilot made some "diversionary" moves and "attempted to try not to harm any other person" and "most likely saved a few lives," Johnny Jennings, head of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Division, told journalists.

"What's more, in the event that that is genuinely the situation, that pilot is a legend in my eyes to ensure that the wellbeing and security of those that were driving were not in danger," Jennings said.

The boss added: "We're taking a gander at going into the Christmas season where we should invest energy with our friends and family. Furthermore, unfortunately, there are two individuals associated with this crash that won't be returning home and won't enjoy special times of the year with their loved ones."

The Public Transportation Security Board will lead an examination concerning the accident alongside the FAA.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

journalist since 20 years travel all over the world every year

Toledo, OH
41 followers

More from kandel

Savannah, GA

The police accuse the mother of killing her missing child

Missing baby Quinton Simon's mom was captured for homicide - almost two months after the one-year-old evaporated from the family's Savannah, Georgia, home under baffling conditions, authorities reported.

Read full story
5 comments

Nicki Aycox die after long battling with leukemia

The famous Actor Nicki Aycox, is dead at age of 47 her sister-in-law posted on her Facebook account. Nicki Aycox who played the original Meg Masters on "Supernatural," dies after long battling with leukemia.

Read full story
1 comments
Hingham, MA

1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett store

One person dead, 16 injured after a Car Crashed through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts police said in a press release. Police were exploring yet didn't promptly say whether the accident was accepted to be coincidental. Hingham police Boss David Jones would agree that mainly that it was a functioning examination.

Read full story
1 comments
Waltham, MA

1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crash

One student died and 27 other students were injured after a bus crashes into a tree in Waltham, police said in a press release. An undergrad kicked the bucket while multiple dozen different travelers and the driver were harmed when a transport getting back from a hockey game struck a tree in rural Waltham, specialists said.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

5 killed and 18 wounded at Colorado spring night club

A gunman killed 5 and wounded 18 at Colorado Springs night club, police said. A 22-year-old shooter started shooting in a gay dance club in Colorado Springs, killing five individuals and harming 18 preceding he was repressed by "chivalrous" benefactors and captured by police who showed up on the scene inside around five minutes, police said in an official statement.

Read full story
Simi Valley, CA

A mother who disappeared last week found dead

A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.

Read full story
4 comments

Every thing you need to know about Rethymno city

Among all the cities of Crete, Rethymno is the only city that is located in a cape and around the calmness and fierceness boundary because several local writers eloquently describe the location of Rethymno. Rethymno is the third-largest city in the crate which contained about 30,000 of the total population.

Read full story
Houston, TX

how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world series

The day has finally come, Dusty Baker is officially the winner of a World Series. The World Series win with the Houston Astros made him the oldest manager to ever win it. Weirdly enough, Baker has accomplished practically everything that you could ask out of him except for a championship. He took five different teams into the playoffs throughout his managerial career and won five division titles with different teams. Oh, that’s not all though. Baker is the first Black manager to ever win over 2,000 career games.

Read full story
1 comments

the NBA has stars galore

The NBA features some of the absolute best talents that the world has to offer when it comes to basketball. We have a ridiculous number of superstars in the league right now that are just incredibly exciting to watch.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

11 students injured at Louisiana university party

Baton Rouge police said a shooting injured 11 people at the fraternity home near the Southern University campus, which was in the midst of its homecoming celebrations, and two people are in custody.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy