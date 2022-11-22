Nicki Aycox die after long battling with leukemia

Photo by yahoo news

The famous Actor Nicki Aycox, is dead at age of 47 her sister-in-law posted on her Facebook account

Nicki Aycox who played the original Meg Masters on "Supernatural," dies after long battling with leukemia

Her sister-in-law said "My delightful, savvy, savage, unbelievably skilled, and adoring sister by marriage, Nicki Aycox Raab, died yesterday with my sibling, Matt Raab, close by," the entertainer's sister by marriage Susan Raab Ceklosky composed on Facebook. "Nicki and Matt had a superb coexistence in California. She was most certainly a contender and each and every individual who knew her cherished her."

Aycox's most memorable acting credit was in 1996 for the television series "Peculiar Science." She proceeded to play parts in "A Twilight Zone," "The X-Records," "CSI" and "Jeepers Creepers 2" preceding handling the job of the devil Meg Experts in the CW series "Otherworldly." She was in four episodes of the show in 2006 preceding returning for one more in 2008, as per IMDB.

Aycox declared in Walk 2021 that she was determined to have leukemia in the wake of feeling "exceptionally sick" for quite some time and imagining that she had Coronavirus.

"I believe everybody should realize I'm doing amazingly well and battling as I would prefer through chemo," she said on Instagram at that point.

The majority of her Instagram posts since have been connected with her well-being and treatment.

"Ideally by Christmas and Thanksgiving of 2022 I'll be out of this Leukemia bad dream," she wrote in January, saying that she had recently begun one more round of chemotherapy, another transfer, and conceivable white blood cell treatment.

In any case, as of late, her well-being appeared to decline. In Spring, she said that she was searching for a spot to lease for two to four months.

"Treatment is getting extreme and we are making a lengthy drive a few times each week," she composed. "It's causing significant damage."

Her keep-going post on Instagram was in the Spring of this current year, laying in a clinic bed and singing the '80s tune "Oh well, business as usual" by Whitesnake.

Eric Kripke, who made "Extraordinary," tweeted that he's "destroyed" to have learned of Aycox's demise.

"Excessively youthful. She was a joy and conveyed lines like honey and toxin," he said. "I wonder about how she made a straightforward word like 'dull' unbelievable."

Jim Beaver, who depicts Bobby Vocalist in the show, said that his most memorable episode was with Aycox.

"She was a fabulous entertainer and a superb partner. I'm so miserable to know about her demise," he tweeted. "Rest soundly, old buddy."