how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world series

The day has finally come, Dusty Baker is officially the winner of a World Series. The World Series win with the Houston Astros made him the oldest manager to ever win it. Weirdly enough, Baker has accomplished practically everything that you could ask out of him except for a championship. He took five different teams into the playoffs throughout his managerial career and won five division titles with different teams. Oh, that’s not all though. Baker is the first Black manager to ever win over 2,000 career games.

Baker likely wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this historic feat had it not been for the fact that he’s a player's coach. Everybody on his teams always loved the small gestures that he did for them. The Houston Astros first baseman and outfielder, Trey Mancini, spoke out about some of these little things that he used to do for them throughout the year. Mancini talked about how he would get players banana pudding because it’s what they like and leaves it in their lockers. He would do the same for other players as well.

The road to winning the World Series wasn't easy for Baker and the Astros though. They were able to win the World Series back in 2017 but got flooded with cheating scandals. It lasted for a few years, and it was clear that this group in particular just needed a change of scenery. Baker was brought in during 2020 right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and changed the organization for the better. Another Houston starter named Lance McCullers mentioned how much of a great thing it was to bring in Baker at that time. He said, “He was a stabilizing force for us. I wish we could have done it a little bit sooner for him, but he truly deserved this.”

Dusty has been unbelievably close to winning a World Series in the past but could never quite get over that hurdle. He made it into the World Series with the San Francisco Giants back in 2002, with the team up 5-0 in a sealing Game 6 with just eight outs left to go before flaming out down the stretch. He made it into the Word Series again with the Astros in 2021, but the team came up short there as well.

In 2022, Baker and the Astros took on the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. They battled it out for six long games and found themselves down with the series on the line a couple of times. However, they continuously rose above the challenge and pushed it further.

The most important game of the series came when the Astros pitched a no-hitter on the Phillies to completely swing the momentum. It’s hard to imagine that they would have been able to put together a performance like this if Baker wasn’t their manager. In all honesty, this team might not have been able to make it this deep into the postseason if it hadn’t been for his leadership.