11 students injured at Louisiana university party

Baton Rouge police said a shooting injured 11 people at the fraternity home near the Southern University campus, which was in the midst of its homecoming celebrations, and two people are in custody.

Authorities initially said that nine people were injured at the party that was held off campus. At a press conference, Vice President Myron Daniels confirmed two more people were infected, The Advocate reported. Police said the 11 victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The two arrested men have been identified as Daryl Stansbury, 28, and Miles Moss, 24. Both face 11 counts of complicity after attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of weapons, media reported. It was not known if either of them was represented by a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. They are being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

The motive for the shooting has not been revealed, but Daniels said investigators believe it was an "individual incident." A police spokesperson said it appeared to have been caused by something that happened at an annual party, hosted by the Kappa Alpha Psi Society, and not as a result of an ongoing dispute.

This isn't the first time Kappa Loa has ended up shooting. In 2018, LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed during an altercation at an off-campus party.

Southern University issued a statement hours after the shooting on Friday, confirming that the party was not sponsored by a school and that the shooting did not occur on university grounds.

Southern University Police said officers will beef up security at remaining homecoming events that include Saturday's homecoming football game against Virginia Lynchburg. The match begins at 4 pm.