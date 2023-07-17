Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE): A Comprehensive Analysis of its Rock Solid Balance Sheet and Debt Management

Explore Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE), a global healthcare company specializing in innovative blood management solutions and devices. Photo by Trading View

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) boasts an incredibly sturdy balance sheet, impressing investors who prioritize long-term risk assessment over short-term market fluctuations. Notably, Howard Marks emphasized the importance of focusing on the potential for permanent loss rather than share price volatility, a sentiment shared by many seasoned investors. In evaluating a company's risk level, debt plays a significant role, as it often correlates with bankruptcies.

Haemonetics Corporation ( NYSE:HAE) , like numerous other enterprises, utilizes debt in its operations. However, the crucial question is whether this indebtedness risks the company's stability.

Why does debt carry an inherent risk?

In general, debt becomes problematic when a company needs help to repay it, either by raising capital or utilizing its cash flow. In the realm of capitalism, the principle of "creative destruction" prevails, whereby failed businesses face ruthless liquidation at the hands of their creditors. Nonetheless, a more common and expensive scenario involves companies resorting to share dilution at a reduced price simply to regain control over their debt. Naturally, debt also offers advantages, such as providing affordable capital, particularly when it replaces dilution and allows a company to reinvest at high rates of return. Consequently, cash and debt must be considered in conjunction when analyzing debt levels.

How much debt does Haemonetics carry?

As of April 2023, Haemonetics had amassed a total debt of US$767.7m, a figure comparable to the previous year. Further details can be found in the accompanying chart. However, the company also held US$285.6m in cash, resulting in a net debt of US$482.1m.

Taking a closer look at Haemonetics' liabilities, the most recent balance sheet reveals short-term liabilities of US$251.8m, due within a year, and long-term liabilities of US$865.0m, due beyond that timeframe. On the other hand, the company possessed US$285.6m in cash and US$179.1m in receivables due within a year. Consequently, its liabilities exceed the combined value of its cash and short-term receivables by US$652.1m. Given that publicly traded Haemonetics shares amount to a total value of US$4.18b, it appears unlikely that this level of liabilities poses a significant threat. Nevertheless, it is advisable for shareholders to remain vigilant and continue monitoring the company's balance sheet going forward.

To assess a company's debt relative to its earnings, two key ratios are calculated: net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by interest expense (interest cover). By considering debt relative to earnings, with and without depreciation and amortization expenses, a comprehensive evaluation can be made. In Haemonetics' case, its moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio, standing at 1.9, suggests a prudent approach to debt management. Additionally, the company's impressive EBIT, which is 12.9 times its interest expense, indicates that its debt burden is as light as a feather on a peacock.

It is worth noting that Haemonetics experienced a substantial 59% increase in EBIT over the past year, further facilitating its debt management efforts. While analyzing debt is crucial, the future profitability of the business will ultimately determine whether Haemonetics can fortify its balance sheet over time. For additional insights, interested parties can refer to a complimentary report on analyst profit forecasts.

Lastly, it is essential for a business to generate free cash flow to repay debt, as relying solely on accounting profits may fall short. Consequently, we always examine the extent to which EBIT translates into free cash flow. Over the past three years, Haemonetics recorded robust free cash flow amounting to 83% of its EBIT, surpassing typical expectations. This positions the company favorably for debt reduction if deemed desirable.

About Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) is a renowned global healthcare company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. With its headquarters in Braintree, Massachusetts, Haemonetics specializes in providing innovative blood management solutions and devices. The company's mission revolves around enhancing patient care and outcomes by optimizing the supply, collection, and utilization of blood and its components.

Haemonetics offers a wide range of products and services designed to support blood transfusion processes in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, blood banks, and plasma collection centers. Their comprehensive portfolio includes devices for blood collection, separation, and processing, as well as diagnostic systems for blood typing and cross-matching. Additionally, Haemonetics provides information management software and consulting services to help healthcare professionals streamline blood management practices and improve operational efficiency.

With a strong commitment to research and development, Haemonetics continuously strives to advance the field of blood management and deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare providers. By employing cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise, the company aims to optimize blood utilization, minimize waste, and enhance patient safety throughout the transfusion process.

Haemonetics has a global presence, serving customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Through collaborations with healthcare institutions, blood centers, and regulatory bodies, the company actively contributes to the development of standards and best practices in blood management.

As a leader in the industry, Haemonetics has garnered a reputation for its high-quality products, commitment to patient care, and dedication to improving the safety and availability of blood products. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Haemonetics continues to make a significant impact in the field of blood management, supporting healthcare professionals in their mission to provide optimal care for patients in need.