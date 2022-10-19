America's inflation is rising and we need a plan

Inflation is on the rise with no signs of stopping anytime soon, and if you're not prepared, it can have a serious impact on your finances. Whether it's Turkey where the inflation rate is over 80% or the United States where it's "only" 8.3%, the majority of the world is feeling the effects of inflation.

If you aren't taking active steps to combat inflation, then every day your purchasing power is dwindling away little by little; but the good news is that there are many things you can do to not just survive, but thrive in these high inflationary times.

In this article, we will discuss five steps that you can take to protect yourself from inflation. Following these steps will help ensure that your money goes further in today's economy!

1) Get on a strict budget

The key to surviving inflation is to make sure that you are aware of every single penny that you are spending. This means creating and sticking to a budget.

When inflation is on the rise, it's more important than ever to be mindful of your spending habits and make sure that your money is going toward the things that matter most to you.

The 3 keys to creating and following a budget

Make a list of your expenses

The first step in creating a budget is to make a list of your monthly expenses. This includes everything from rent or mortgage payments to groceries and utilities.

Knowing exactly how much money you are spending each month will help you to stay on track and avoid overspending.

Separate needs from wants

One of the easiest ways to reduce your expenses is to start separating your needs from your wants. This means that you should only be spending money on things that are absolutely necessary, and not on things that are simply a luxury.

Stick to your budget!

The best way to ensure that you can stick to your budget is to create a system where you reward yourself for staying on track. This could mean setting aside money each month to put into a savings account or taking a less expensive vacation instead of going on an expensive one.

It also helps to have some negative consequences attached to what will happen if you don't stick to your budget (maybe it's having to skip your favorite show if you go over, or not eating out that week, or something else). Having some negative consequences attached to not following your commitments is a great way to incentivize yourself into sticking with something.

The key is having a close friend or relative there to hold you accountable when you mess up. And remember, it's ok to mess up! It's just not ok to stay messed up. If you have a bad day, just make sure tomorrow is a great day. Never string together two bad days in a row.

Following these steps will help protect you from the negative effects of inflation and ensure that your money goes further in today's economy!

2) Pay off variable rate debt

Another key step to protecting yourself from inflation is to pay off any debt that has an adjustable rate. This includes things like credit card debt, personal loans, and any other type of loans that you may have that are not a fixed rate.

And if you have an adjustable-rate mortgage that is crushing you, this is the time to consider renting out a spare bedroom to help cover it or potentially selling your home if it gets too burdensome.

Now, credit card rates are soaring (along with overall credit card balances), and if there's one thing that causes financial stress and pressure, it's high-interest credit card debt.

Make this your number one priority if you are currently in credit card debt. It's ok to have one or two high-quality credit cards IF you pay them off in full each month, but if you aren't disciplined enough to do that, then you need to get rid of your credit cards entirely. And once you are on a strict budget, begin redirecting every available extra dollar toward paying off your credit card debts using the "debt snowball" method.

Debt Snowball

Step 1: List your debts out from smallest to largest

Step 2: Use every extra dollar you can find to pay off the smallest debt as fast as possible

Step 3: Once the smallest debt is paid off, take every extra dollar you have (including the freed-up money you now have from paying off that smallest debt) and start paying off the next smallest debt

Step 4: Keep going with this process from smallest debts to largest debt (rolling all of your extra money AND the newly freed-up money from the paid-off debts) until it's all paid off

This creates a "snowball effect" like when you roll a snowball down a mountain. It starts small at the top, but as it rolls down, it collects more and more snow until it becomes a massive ball of snow.

The same effect will happen with your debts. You use the freed-up cash from the smaller debts that get paid off, to roll over into the larger debts, and it keeps gaining momentum as you pay off more and more debt each month.

3) Learn a high-income skill

One of the greatest positives that we can take out of this high-inflationary time is the realization that we all need multiple sources of income, and we need sources of income that are not capped by how many hours we have in a day.

In other words, we need to learn high-income skills and build side hustles that pay us on a regular basis (preferably ones that pay us whether we are working that day or not). This will create a buffer in our lives so that we can weather the financial storms of life, knowing that we have plenty of extra cash coming in each month.

Some examples of high-income skills:

Sales

Consulting/Coaching

Copywriting

Social Media Marketing

SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

Coding/Programming

These are just a few ideas to get you started. The key is to think outside the traditional job box and come up with something that you can do from anywhere in the world, that preferably doesn't require much start-up capital, and that can scale to earn you more money as you get better at it.

4) Protect your investments

Right now the majority of the world is watching their investments in the stock market, cryptocurrencies, and real estate lose value day after day. And with the economy as a whole suffering, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and government spending out of control, there is a lot of reason to be nervous right now concerning our investments. But with the proper retirement plan, we can make it through even stronger than we were before.

While the best thing that most of us can do is to remain fully invested and continue to dollar-cost-average in as the assets are discounted more and more, it can't hurt to diversify a little and bring some more peace of mind with any extra cash laying around (seeing as that cash is losing 8%+ every year at the current inflation rate).

Here are a few things we can all be doing to bring some peace of mind to our portfolios.

Bonds

If you live in the U.S., government I-bonds are a fantastic inflation-protected investment that you can hold inside of your IRA. I-bonds are currently yielding a whopping they are backed by the U.S. government and will keep pace with inflation (and often outpace inflation). They are an excellent way to protect your cash savings.

Precious Metals

Gold and silver have been used as a store of value for centuries, and there is no reason to believe that will change anytime soon. Gold in particular has shown to be an excellent inflation hedge throughout history. When currencies have collapsed over the years, paper money has become worthless, but precious metals have always retained a high level of value.

When purchasing precious metals, the best way to do it is to purchase the physical gold or silver itself (stay away from "paper" gold through stocks/ETF's and stick with either physical gold coins or bars), and you can even do it through a retirement account using something like a precious metals IRA that provide tax advantages.

You want to make sure you research the gold IRA companies ahead of time to make sure you are purchasing high-quality precious metals and to ensure you are investing your money with a reputable company that will steward your investment safely and securely.

Land

Precious metals have always been a reliable store of value, but perhaps the greatest store of value in all of human history is land. No matter what happens to the economy or the currency, land will always maintain a certain level of value.

Of course, not all of us have extra cash lying around to purchase land outright, but there are other ways to get involved in the land market such as through agricultural commodities (such as farmland), timberland investments, or even just purchasing shares of a REIT that owns land and property.

The key is to find an investment that you are comfortable with, does not require much hands-on management, and will provide you with a hedge against inflation.

5) Protect your mental health

This last point may seem a bit out of place, but hear me out. One of the best ways to protect yourself against inflation is to maintain a positive mental attitude and not let the constant stream of bad news get you down.

Inflation is scary, there is no doubt about that. But if we allow ourselves to get caught up in fear, we will make poor decisions with our money and our lives. So take a deep breath, relax, and remember that inflation is just a fact of life that we have to deal with.

Here are some things you need to be doing to protect your mental health.

A) Turn off the news on TV.

Seriously. The news is designed to scare us. It's all doom and gloom, 24/seven. If you want to stay sane, you need to limit your exposure to television news as much as possible.

B) Focus on the things you can control.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, but there are also a lot of things that we can control.

We can control:

how we spend our money

what kind of investments we make

how we take care of our health

the type of thoughts we dwell on

Focus on the things you can control and let go of the rest.

C) Exercise daily.

In times of stress, exercise is one of the best things you can do for your mental health. It releases endorphins, helps to clear your mind, and just makes you feel good. So get out there and get moving!

Inflation is a scary thing, but if we focus on the things we can control and take care of our mental and physical health, we will be able to weather the storm.

D) Fill your mind with good.

By following these five steps, you can rest assured knowing that you are doing everything you can to protect yourself against inflation. Just remember to stay calm and keep your head up, and you will be just fine.

Bottom Line

Inflation is something that we all have to deal with, so we better make sure we are taking steps to make the best of it despite how challenging it can be.

If you walk out the action steps I've laid out here, you'll ensure that you are setting yourself up to not just survive in the midst of high inflation, but to thrive.