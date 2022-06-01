New natural skin care store opens in Downtown Baltimore

(NKVSKIN)

NKVSKIN held its grand opening on Wednesday, June 1, at 113 N. Charles St.

It offers a full line of skin care products and services for women and men. The business is owned and operated by Nikia Vaughan, one of the recipients of the inaugural BOOST (Black Owned and Operated Storefront Tenancy).

The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Downtown BOOST program is under the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore initiative sponsored by BGE and Fearless.