Limited tickets available for Maryland's second Trans Resilience Conference

Trans Maryland and Montgomery County HIV/STI, in partnership with local trans leaders, is hosting two days of free workshops to build community and solidarity among the trans community.

The conference will take place on June 22 and June 23 at the Silver Spring Civic Center at 1 Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland. It is a free event, but registration is required to attend the workshops. Optional donations are also being accepted.

Masks will be required for the conference, however, other events in the building may not require them.

The conference will conclude with a community dinner at Woodside Urban Park where there will be queer trivia.