Proposed water rate increases to potentially go into effect July 1

The Board of Estimates approved a request from the Department of Public Works to hear public comment and request a vote of approval or disapproval for increases to water, sewage and stormwater rates.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 15, at 9 a.m.

Members of the public can submit comments on the proposal that will be heard during the hearing.

The proposed increases "equal an increase of $3.76 for a typical bill in Fiscal 2023," according to a presentation on the proposed increases to utility rates by DPW.