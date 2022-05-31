Fire department summer camp for girls now accepting applications

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Camp Spark is a two-day camp where girls who are 12-16 years old learn what it takes to become a firefighter, paramedic or EMT. Boys are also welcomed to apply.

Applications are now open until Friday, July 1. The camp will be held at the Baltimore City Fire Academy on July 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on July 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the two days they will learn fire and life safety skills, hands-only CPR, participate in fire and EMS simulations, team building and personal development.

At the conclusion of the camp there will be a brief graduation ceremony that family and friends are invited to attend.