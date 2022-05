(Office of the State Attorney for Baltimore City)

State Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that the 2022 Pop Up series will return to an in-person format, start earlier and be expanded to 10 weeks of pop-up events.

The first event in the series will be a free Stop the Violence youth concert on June 24 from 6-9 p.m. Registration for the event is now open.

Mosby launched this series in 2017 to engage youth during the hours of 6-9 p.m. when juvenile crime is most likely to occur, according to the Office of the State Attorney.