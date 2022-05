(Baltimore Magazine)

There are two weeks left to vote in the Best of Baltimore's 2022 issue. Voting closes on June 3 and winners will be announced in the September issue that will be on newsstands on August 26.

Voting is open for multiple categories from the best coffee shop to the best auto dealer. If you do not see your favorite place on the list, there is a write-in option to add it.

Businesses can also add themselves and download the Instagram creatives by Baltimore Magazine.