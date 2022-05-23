Gov. Hogan calls on city Comptroller to minimize gas tax increase scheduled to be announced soon

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4es2Zv_0fnf7U2Q00
Gas prices in Washington D.C. as of May 17.(Flickr)

On June 1 of every year the Comptroller's office announces the gas tax increase that will go into effect on July 1. The tax increase is calculated by the Comptroller office.

Governor Larry Hogan wrote a letter to Comptroller Peter Franchot asking him to halt or minimize the gas tax increase before the new amount is announced.

“This tax increase, while hardship-inducing for Marylanders at any time, is simply unconscionable at this moment when gas prices are already at their highest level in recorded history amid a period of prolonged inflation and economic uncertainty,” Gov. Hogan wrote in his letter.

The average price of gas in Maryland is $4.61 as of May 23, according to AAA.

